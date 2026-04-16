Dubai's ‘drive like your mother is in the car’ road safety campaign wins support

A family-focused Dubai road safety campaign urging motorists to exercise caution by “driving as if their mother was in the car” has won public support.

The Dubai Police and Roads and Transport Authority initiative is the latest step in efforts to to improve driver behaviour and reduce accidents.

The scheme aims to address a series of serious road offences putting lives at risk each day, from tailgating and distracted driving to sudden lane changes.

The campaign is fronted by Khaseibah, an Emirati personality known for her relatable and motherly tone, in a bid to cut down on decisions drivers might not make if their mother was in the passenger seat.

A film released on YouTube shows a young driver in everyday moments on the road. Each time he is about to make a risky decision, he is stopped by subtle cues and the voice of his mother, prompting him to slow down and drive more carefully.

“Road safety is often associated with major violations, but what we see on the ground is that everyday driving habits play an equally important role in how safely and efficiently the city moves,” the RTA said. “This campaign focuses on building awareness around those behaviours and encouraging more responsible driving over time.

“The intention is to move beyond enforcement and create a sense of personal responsibility among drivers. When individuals recognise how their actions impact others on the road, it leads to more conscious and considerate driving.”

A new approach to a familiar challenge

Dubai resident Rihana Abdul saw the campaign on her daily commute and appreciated the “incredibly heartwarming” human element it added to road safety.

“In a region where we see a lot of standard 'stay safe' messaging, this felt much more personal and sincere,” she said.

“As someone who commutes daily, it really makes you pause. It shifts your mindset from 'following traffic laws' to 'honouring the people who care about you.' It makes you drive with a bit more patience and care, knowing that coming home safe is the best gift for a mother.”

She believes the campaign will resonate with the public as it highlights the importance of family values.

“Everyone has a 'mother figure' or someone they love, and that connection is often a stronger motivator than the fear of a fine or a camera. By launching it around Mother's Day, the RTA tapped into a sentiment that everyone was already feeling,” said Ms Abdul.

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Basil Kadar, 41, a Syrian-Emirati who lives in Dubai, felt that the campaign was a pertinent reminder to motorists “on how to be gentle on the highway”.

“I thought the campaign was very creative because it related the importance of remembering loved ones when driving and it teaches us to consider that other drivers might have their mothers with them in the car,” he said.

“I thought the campaign is very effective particularly for our Arab community because the idea of thinking of your mother calms you down and always reminds you to behave.”

Timely intervention

Saleh Jafar, president of Yasa Gulf Road Safety, said the call to be more considerate on the road was key during what has been a challenging period in the country.

“We have noticed a very sharp increase in bad driving amid the very tense circumstances,” he said.

He urged people to remain calm on the road, abide by traffic rules, give priority to emergency vehicles and remain focused at all times when behind the wheel.