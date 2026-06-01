When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

Even though the Eid Al Adha and Eid Al Fitr breaks are now behind us there are still more public holidays coming up in the months ahead.

In fact, you will not have wait long for the next public holiday, with Islamic New Year (Hijri New Year) taking place on either June 16 or 17, depending on the UAE's moon-sighting committee.

The Prophet Mohammed's birthday is expected to fall on Tuesday, August 25, but will also be determined by the relevant moon sighting.

The holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.

National Day will be celebrated on December 2 and 3.

National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, marks the anniversary of the founding of the UAE on December 2, 1971, when six of today's seven emirates united to form one country. Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972.

There will be festivities held across the nation from cultural celebrations and concerts to spectacular parades and fireworks. Malls across the nation will be decked out in National Day colours and themes, with discounts on offer to mark the occasion.

Under a UAE Cabinet resolution, every year the public and private sectors receive two days off to mark National Day.

The public holiday is preceded by Commemoration Day, usually held on November 30, dedicated to those who lost their lives serving the country. It is marked with a minute of silence at 11am and the UAE flag hoisted at half-mast.