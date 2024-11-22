UAE National Day: Holiday announced for public and private sector

Private and public sector employees will receive a long weekend for the UAE's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/19/national-day-2024-when/" target="_blank">53rd National Day</a>, also known as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/21/national-day-2024-al-ain-ceremony/" target="_blank">Eid Al Etihad</a>. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that Monday and Tuesday, December 2 and 3, will be paid holidays for those working in ministries and federal entities. The authority said regular working hours will resume on Wednesday, December 4. Under a UAE Cabinet resolution, holidays for the public and private sectors will be unified. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation also announced that December 2 and 3 will be a paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE to mark Eid Al Etihad. The authority also extended its wishes to the "UAE's wise leadership, its citizens, and all residents across the nation" on the occasion. National Day falls on December 2. It marks the anniversary of the foundation of the UAE on December 2, 1971, when six of today's seven emirates united to form one country – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/17/ras-al-khaimah-property-prices-casino/" target="_blank">Ras Al Khaimah</a> joined in February 1972. The public holiday is preceded by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/11/29/commemoration-day-president-sheikh-mohamed-hails-sacrifices-made-by-our-brave-heroes/" target="_blank">Commemoration Day</a>, usually marked on November 30, dedicated to those who lost their lives serving the country. It is marked with a minute of silence at 11am and the UAE flag hoisted at half-mast.