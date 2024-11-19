UAE National Day 2024: When it falls and how the country will celebrate

Citizens and residents are gearing up for a long weekend next month to mark the 53rd <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/national-day/" target="_blank">UAE National Day</a>, with a host of celebrations lined up from December 1 to showcase the nation's rich cultural diversity. Also known as Eid Al Etihad, it marks the anniversary of the foundation of the UAE, which took place on December 2, 1971, when six of today's seven emirates united to form one country – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/17/ras-al-khaimah-property-prices-casino/" target="_blank">Ras Al Khaimah</a> joined a few months later in February 1972. "Everyone who calls the UAE their home will come together through various nationwide activations in Eid Al Etihad zones across the seven Emirates," reads an announcement on the official website of the annual event. From cultural celebrations and concerts, to spectacular parades and fireworks, there are a host of events marked from December 1-3. Malls around the nation will be decked out in National Day colours and themes, with special discounts on offer to mark the festivities. A spectacular National Day show - celebrating Emirati values and the nation's development - is held each year, typically attended by the rulers of the Emirates. Last year's festivities were held at Expo City Dubai, during its staging of the Cop28 climate conference. Under a UAE Cabinet resolution, every year the public and private sectors receive two days off to mark the occasion – December 2 (this year on a Monday) and December 3 (Tuesday). This means it will be a long weekend this year. Th occasion is preceded by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/11/29/commemoration-day-president-sheikh-mohamed-hails-sacrifices-made-by-our-brave-heroes/" target="_blank">Commemoration Day</a>, usually marked on November 30, which is dedicated to those who lost their lives serving the country. It is usually marked with a minute of silence at 11am and the UAE flag hoisted at half-mast. This is not a public holiday. An official announcement for National Day holidays will be issued by the federal authorities ahead of the occasion. The UAE National Day is officially titled Eid Al Etihad. It seeks to reflect and honour Arabic heritage, with the name emphasising the theme of 'union', the English translation of Etihad. It has previously been referred to as Union Day. It's central to the country's “identity, symbolising heritage, unity, strength, and national pride”. Celebrations kick off on December 1, with a spectacular display of lights and colours at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR where the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/11/08/uae-national-day-fireworks-2024-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">fireworks</a> show starts at 8pm. The next day, spectacular fireworks will be on display by the Hatta sign at 8pm and at the waterfront lifestyle destination at Dubai Festival City Mall from 9.10pm. On December 3, the show will be at the historic neighbourhood of Al Seef at 9pm. According to the organisers, Eid Al Etihad zones will be set up across the seven emirates for December 2, with more details to be announced later, and the Union Parade will be held at City Walk on the same day. Special events will be put together by the Dubai Culture at Hatta Heritage Village, Al Shindagha Museum, the Etihad Museum and Al Fahidi Historical neighbourhood, with special illuminations to deck the Dubai Frame, Dubai Safari Park and the Clock Tower roundabout. Hatta in Dubai will get into the festive mood, with some stunning illuminations and alfresco performances. Global Village will receive a festive makeover, with flags, patriotic pyrotechnics and special themed shows. The Hawa Emirati Operetta will take centre stage from December 1-3, with a fireworks display pencilled in at 9pm nightly. The UAE pavilion and the Khalifa Foundation pavilion will cook up a spread of authentic Emirati dishes. A performance by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/09/22/listen-to-ar-rahmans-all-female-firdaus-orchestra-ahead-of-expo-2020-dubai/" target="_blank">Al Firduas Orchestra</a> will be on at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/14/dubai-expo-city-homes-events/" target="_blank">Expo City Dubai</a>, with the Vision Pavilion transforming into a hub of traditional cultural activities, offering traditional activities and delicacies, from Henna to must-try sweets including Lugaimat, Rugag and other Emirati food. Other concerts have been planned to shine the spotlight on Arab artists and regional performers. Amr Diab will take to the stage at Dubai Harbour on November 30, while the Coca-Cola Arena will host shows by Arab artists Ayed Yousef, Eida Al Menhali, Nabeel Shuail and Abdulaziz Al-Duwaihi on November 28. Emirati singer Aryam will perform at Festival Bay on December 2 from 8pm.