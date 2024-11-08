Where to watch UAE National Day fireworks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Spectacular fireworks have become a highlight of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/02/short-breaks-national-day-holidays/" target="_blank">UAE National Day</a> celebrations and this year will be no different. In Dubai, celebrations for the 53rd year of unification will also include the launch of the Zayed and Rashid campaign, where places such as malls and seasonal markets, as well as major tourist attractions, will join in. Here are some spots to head to across Dubai and Abu Dhabi for fireworks displays, along with line-ups of entertainment and cultural activities, from concerts to traditional folkloric performances. The venue within the Dubai Parks and Resorts complex will have a fireworks show on December 2 at 9pm. Visitors can also enjoy the eco-friendly daily laser show at the venue, held at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm. Fireworks on The Beach in JBR will take place on December 3 at 9pm. Guests who want front-row seats can book at any of the restaurants lining the seaside development, including Claw BBQ, PF Chang's, Raising Cane's, The Cheesecake Factory or the newly opened <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/10/02/chipotle-mexican-dubai-review/" target="_blank">American chain Chipotle</a>. Across the bridge from JBR, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2021/10/24/bluewaters-island-restaurant-guide-9-of-the-best-places-to-eat-at-the-dubai-hotspot/" target="_blank">Bluewaters Island</a> is also hosting its own display on December 3, also at 9pm. Dozens of restaurants and cafes are in the vicinity for a more comfortable viewing experience, including 88 Terrace, Alici, Leto, Clay and Shi. The Yas Island venue is hosting Eid Al Etihad on December 2 from 4pm to 10pm. A fireworks show is set to light up the skies in the evening. The family-friendly event will include a car parade featuring stunning vehicles decorated in UAE colours, as well as a karting competition for children and adults. The event will be free to attend, but registration is required on Yas Marina Circuit's website. The five-star hotel will celebrate with seven days of cultural experiences and live entertainment, from November 27 to December 3. The fireworks display will set off on the beach on December 2 at 9pm, accompanied by an Emirati orchestra earlier in the day at 2pm. Guests can book a table at Sand & Koal (Dh380 minimum spend) for a more cosy experience, where there will be live entertainment with percussionists and fire dancers. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/11/18/sheikh-zayed-festival-shines-a-light-on-emirati-culture/" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed Festival</a> in Al Wathba will have fireworks shows from December 1 to 3, as well as a spectacle of drones lighting up the sky. Expect Emirati folk arts, heritage games, performances and more as well as special programmes arranged for children. As one of the country's largest cultural festivals, the three-month event highlights Sheikh Zayed's legacy and honours local customs and heritage. The south plaza and promenade are ideal spots to watch the fireworks at Al Maryah Island on December 3 at 9pm. A light show will also take place. Visitors who want to enjoy the show with a meal can check out restaurants and cafes in the vicinity, including Michelin-starred <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/11/11/which-abu-dhabi-restaurants-have-a-michelin-star/">99 Sushi</a>, LPM Restaurant and Bar, BB Social Dining<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/11/11/what-is-michelins-bib-gourmand-and-which-abu-dhabi-restaurants-are-included/" target="_blank"> </a>and L’eto.