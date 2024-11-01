New restaurants opening in Abu Dhabi this year, from Strawfire to Isabel Mayfair

The dining scene in Abu Dhabi is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/08/06/abu-dhabi-new-restaurants-food-scene/" target="_blank">going from strength to strength</a>, with a slew of new restaurants planned for the rest of the year. Here are three that launched in October and three opening this month. <b>Cuisine: </b>Japanese The Japanese art of warayaki cooking with straw and fire takes centre stage at this <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/07/09/kids-palace-review-emirates-palace-abu-dhabi-mandarin-oriental/" target="_blank">Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental</a> venue. The restaurant promises a “theatrical” dining experience with its five distinct seating rooms. Each space is fitted with a Japanese art installations, including the Shimenawa rope that holds deep cultural significance. It is suspended above one of the dining tables, and weighs 830kg. “This unique concept epitomises the theatrical nature of dining out while serving a modern mix of Japanese cuisine,” says chef and restaurateur Ross Shonhan who helms Strawfire's kitchen. <i>Opens November 15; Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental; 02 690 7999</i> <b>Cuisine: </b>Indian After opening last year in Dubai Hills Mall, celebrity chef Kunal Kapur is bringing his Indian restaurant to The Galleria in the capital. The name of the restaurant, the chef <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/04/19/pincode-review-celebrity-chef-captures-depth-of-indian-cuisine/" target="_blank">told <i>The National </i></a>when the first branch opened, is a play on India's expansive food offerings. Every area of the country is represented by a six-digit code in the Indian postal system, and every one of these zones and districts has something of its own to offer. The menu is similar to the Dubai location, so guests can expect dishes such as chaat hummus with baked namak, the chef's famed KFC or Kerala fried chicken, as well as other Indian classics such as tandoori chicken tikka and butter chicken. <i>Opens mid-November; The Galleria, Al Maryah Island</i> <b>Cuisine: </b>Japanese Opening later this month at Marina Mall, this Japanese spot by experimental <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/03/02/dubai-osteria-funkcoolio-restaurant/" target="_blank">chef Akmal Anuar</a> will bring its Michelin-recommended menu to the capital. Diners can expect quintessential Japanese flavours, with dishes such as ebi fry with spicy mayo, Wagyu tsukune and tori ramen. Specific details of the Abu Dhabi menu have yet to be released, but popular Goldfish dishes also include a selection of sushi and clay pot mains. <i>Opens late November; Marina Mall</i> <b>Cuisine: </b>Latin, Mediterranean This Gatsby-style venue is coming from Mayfair to The Galleria this month. Diners can expect Latin and Mediterranean influences on the menu, with dishes such as seabass tiradito, blackened chicken and lamb cutlets. The original location in the UK is known for its stunning interiors, with dark wood and golden hues. The restaurant is the brainchild of Argentinian restaurateur and designer Juan Santa Cruz and has welcomed A-listers to the London venue, including Michael Fassbender and Robert Pattinson. <i>Opens this month; The Galleria, Al Maryah Island</i> <b>Cuisine: </b>French Once named the world's best pastry chef, Pierre Herme has brought his masterful creations to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/19/rosewood-abu-dhabi-hotel-review/" target="_blank">Rosewood Abu Dhabi</a>. The sunlit majlis is in the lobby, with an extensive menu of haute patisserie. On the menu are mogador macaroons, made of sweet milk chocolate ganache with tangy passion fruit; and Ispahan macaroons with rose cream, lychee and raspberries. Other sweet treats include madeleines with lemon zest, orange blossom and marquis honey. There's also classic French toast and a decadent pistachio tart. Lunch and dinner dishes are available, too, with options such as avocado toast, croque monsieur, seabream ceviche and cauliflower veloute. <i>Daily, 7am-11pm; Al Maryah Island</i> <b>Cuisine: </b>Italian The Italian venue has evolved from a pop-up to a full-blown restaurant with a permanent location at Andalus Al Seef Resort and Spa. Chef Goutam Bhagat leads the kitchen using ingredients sourced from Italy, dishing out an extensive breakfast-to-dinner menu. It features everything from Neapolitan pizzas and focaccia sandwiches to a range of pasta and risotto. Must-try dishes include the Fat Tony pizza, with pomodoro, salami, jalapenos and buffalo mozzarella; and the diavola pizza, with spiced salami, honey and chilli flakes. There's also a saffron-infused risotto with braised lamb shank, as well as grilled beef tenderloin seasoned with Tuscan herbs and served with mash and sauteed spinach. The dessert menu features classics such as tiramisu and gelato. <i>Daily, 7.30am-1am; Al Muntazah</i> <b>Cuisine: </b>Indian The Indian street food restaurant from Dubai has expanded to the capital, bringing its extensive menu of creative dosas to Madinat Zayed. It is the fifth branch in the UAE, with an original location in Mumbai. More than 100 innovative fusion dosas are up for grabs, from pav bhaji and paneer schezwan to spicy Korean and Nutella variations. Dosas aside, the vegetarian restaurant also serves Indo-Chinese dishes such as cheese corn balls to triple schezwan fried rice. <i>Sunday to Thursday, 11am-11.45pm; Friday and Saturday, 11am-12.30am; Al Danah; 02 676 7201</i>