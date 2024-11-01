Popular Mumbai and Dubai restaurant Yummy Dosa is now in the capital. Photo: Yummy Dosa
Popular Mumbai and Dubai restaurant Yummy Dosa is now in the capital. Photo: Yummy Dosa

Lifestyle

Food

New restaurants opening in Abu Dhabi this year, from Strawfire to Isabel Mayfair

Dubai imports Pincode and Goldfish are also due to launch in the capital

One Carlo Diaz

November 01, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender