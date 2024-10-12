Filipina cook Abi Marquez has been dubbed the lumpia queen on TikTok. Photo: Abi Marquez
Filipina cook Abi Marquez has been dubbed the lumpia queen on TikTok. Photo: Abi Marquez

Lifestyle

Food

Meet the lumpia queen: Filipina food content creator Abi Marquez ready for next chapter of her career

TikTok cooking star on future plans, fears and the responsibility of influence

One Carlo Diaz

October 12, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender