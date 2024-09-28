Nigel Ng uses his Uncle Nigel character to critique international chefs' Asian dishes. Instagram / Nigel Ng
Nigel Ng on Uncle Roger criticism, opening a fried rice restaurant and scope for a Dubai branch

Ahead of his Haiyaa show at Dubai Opera, the Malaysian entertainer discusses his controversial character and says it 'lifts up' Asian culture

Evelyn Lau
September 28, 2024

