UAE announces $49 billion in industrial deals at Make it in the Emirates summit

The UAE announced Dh180 billion ($49 billion) in cumulative offtakes over the next decade during the Make it in the Emirates summit as part of the government's push to strengthen and broaden the country's industrial base amid Iran war driven uncertainties.

This adds Dh12 billion to an existing Dh168 billion pipeline, with plans to localise more than 5,000 products, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) said on Friday after the conclusion of the four-day event in Abu Dhabi.

“There is a great difference between those who focus only on surviving crises, and those who seize them as opportunities and turn them into new beginnings,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, had said on Monday. “In the UAE, we do not simply endure hardships. We emerge from them stronger.”

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