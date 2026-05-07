Mubadala takes stake in US-based renewable energy specialist Power Factors

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment arm, has taken a stake in US-based Power Factors, a global renewable energy management services provider, as it continues to expand its green energy portfolio.

With its “significant minority” stake in the Massachusetts company, Mubadala joins shareholders including global tech investor Vista Equity Partners, the company said on Thursday.

Mubadala, which did not reveal the financial details of the deal, said its investment will help boost innovation and the global expansion of Power Factors.

“Mubadala’s commitment to renewables spans more than two decades, beginning with establishing Masdar, and today’s investment in Power Factors reinforces our conviction in this increasingly vital sector,” said Abdulla Shadid, head of energy and sustainability, private equity at Mubadala.

“As renewables portfolios scale globally, software-driven monitoring, analytics, and intelligent control become critical for optimising performance, value and yield.”

Power Factors' Unity platform provides renewable energy operators with a single suite for monitoring, analytics, technical asset management and commercial asset management across their portfolios.

The company currently has more than 600 customers in over 70 countries, managing a total capacity of 310 gigawatts of wind, solar and energy storage.

Mubadala, which invests on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government, is at the heart of the emirate’s efforts to diversify its revenue base and generate income from sources other than oil. The sovereign wealth fund posted a 17 per cent rise in its assets base last year, driven by growth sectors in the UAE and abroad.

The value of assets under management at the end of 2025 climbed to Dh1.4 trillion ($385 billion), with annual returns of both five and 10-year investments exceeding 10 per cent, the company said on Thursday.

The company’s portfolio spans investments in future-focused sectors including renewables, artificial intelligence, health care and advanced manufacturing.

In December, Mubadala said it will invest €300 million ($352 million) in clean power company Rezolv Energy, in partnership with global infrastructure investor Actis, to accelerate energy transition projects in Europe.

The partnership will help speed up Rezolv Energy's growth with the goal of turning it into a major renewables player in Central and Eastern Europe, Mubadala said at the time.