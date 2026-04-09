Mubadala's asset base grows 17% to $385bn in 2025 on UAE portfolio boost

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm, posted a 17 per cent rise in assets last year, driven by strategic investments in key growth sectors in the UAE and abroad.

Assets under management at the end of the 2025 climbed to Dh1.4 trillion ($385 billion), with annualised returns of both five- and 10-year investments exceeding 10 per cent, the company said on Thursday.

“The strength of Mubadala’s performance in 2025 reflects the long-term strategy to invest in key sectors of growth in the UAE and abroad,” said Khaldoon Al Mubarak, managing director and group chief executive of Mubadala.

“That strategy and our portfolio performance over the past five and ten years means Mubadala remains resilient and well positioned to weather the current challenges facing the regional and global economy.”

The company, which is at the heart of Abu Dhabi's economic diversification agenda and invests on behalf of the emirate, will continue to perform well despite the economic and geopolitical adversities, it said.

Capital deployed across strategic sectors grew 20 per cent on an annual basis to Dh143 billion. The company’s proceeds for the 12 months to the end of the December also grew 27 per cent to Dh138 billion.

Mubadala, for almost two-and-a-half decades, has been investing in creating “sector-based champion” businesses in the UAE, as well as in markets abroad. The investor, Mr Al Mubarak said, has bolstered its AI investments in Abu Dhabi and continued to deploy capital underpinning “the UAE’s vision of greater economic diversification”.

“With our solid track record, we are confident we will emerge from these challenging times stronger than before,” Mr Al Mubarak added.

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'Determined and agile'

In a letter addressed to the Mubadala’s global partners, at the end of March, Mr Al Mubarak said the company was employing an adaptive approach to ensure operational stability, drawing on the UAE's track record of navigating crises to turn disruption into opportunity.

"With a mandate to deliver transformational outcomes, and the support of our shareholder alongside partners around the world, we are adapting to near-term uncertainty while remaining focused on the future," he said at the time.

The US-Israel war on Iran, and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks on its Arab neighbours across the Middle East tipped the region into one of its worst geopolitical crises. The conflict has triggered a global energy crisis disrupted global supply chains, however, deal making activity has continued uninterrupted with sovereign investors from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar all executing deals last month.

The long-term capital commitments to the region also remain steady. Investment and wealth managers with more than $20 trillion are doubling down on their plans to expand presence in the UAE and the broader Middle Eastern region.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, managing director and group chief executive of Mubadala Investment Company. Ryan Lim for The National Info

Deals spree

Mubadala, whose portfolio of investments spans future-focused sectors, including artificial intelligence, health care, advanced manufacturing and renewables, has been on a deal making spree, executing several transactions this year alone.

In March, Mubadala and global private equity investor KKR said they are selling their stake in CoolIT Systems, a liquid cooling provider to data centres, in a deal valued at $4.75 billion.

Mubadala, along with Abu Dhabi investor 2PointZero Group, the Qatar Investment Authority, and a group of investors that included football star Christiano Ronaldo, also participated in US wearable technology company Whoop’s series G $575 million in funding round.

The deal has valued the Boston-based company at $10.1 billion, Whoop said at the time.

Other deals this year include a $170 million funding round for Dubai-based real estate aggregator Property Finder, as well as joining global investors in a $16 billion funding round for self-driving technology company Waymo in February.

Mubadala Energy also completed the acquisition of a 15 per cent participating stake in Egypt’s Nargis Offshore Area concession from Italian energy firm Eni to expand its portfolio in the Eastern Mediterranean.