Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven analysis: First signs of decline or just an off night?

Ukraine's unbeaten ​heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk ​stopped Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven with one second left ⁠in the penultimate round of a WBC title fight on Saturday after an unexpectedly difficult night's work.

The 'Glory in Giza' ​fight at the Pyramids of Egypt was considered a mismatch, but Verhoeven, whose sole previous professional boxing fight was 12 years ago, tore ⁠up the script from the opening bell.

It took until the fourth for Usyk to have a round that was clearly his, but the champion was unable to capitalise on it with the bigger and heavier Verhoeven still taking the fight to him.

With Usyk tipping the ⁠scales heavier than ever before, and looking strangely lethargic, the 39-year-old Ukrainian went into the penultimate round needing to ​pull something ⁠out of the bag to be certain of ‌a win most had taken for granted.

Scorecards published by The Ring magazine afterwards showed two of the three judges had the ​fight tied 95-95 going into the 11th and the other had Verhoeven ahead 96-94.

'It was an early stoppage'

The decisive moment came right at the end, with Usyk dropping Verhoeven with a right uppercut and the Dutchman beating the 10 count but not the referee, who stepped in to wave off further punishment.

“I thought it was an early stoppage, but in the end it's not up to me,” Verhoeven, 37, told Dazn. “The referee knows that we are almost at the end of the round, so or let me go out on my shield or let the bell go.

“But you know … I was already super thankful for the opportunity as well,” he added, pitching for a rematch.

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Verhoeven was fighting only for the WBC belt, with Usyk risking also the loss of his WBA and IBF ones, which would have been declared vacant titles had he been beaten. In the end, he extended his record to 25 unbeaten fights and retained all three ​titles.

“This fight was hard. It was a good fight. I was just boxing, my right uppercut, ‌bang. Bang, bang, bang. Thank you, God,” said Usyk.

“Right now, in Ukraine, my people and my country – there is bombing. My ​people are sitting in ‌bomb shelters. My family. My daughter sent me a message: ‘Papa, I love you, you win. I’m afraid'. I said, 'Oh my God'.”

Verhoeven did his ring walk in the open-air arena as a pharaoh, flanked by others holding flaming torches with the Pyramids illuminated behind them.

Usyk adopted a more gladiatorial look, wearing a golden helmet ​and the outfit of a Roman centurion, as an array of fireworks lit up the night sky. But the fight was one of his toughest, and he struggled to deal with an awkward opponent who hit hard and showed few signs of crumbling.

First signs of slippage or an off night?

It begs the question, is this the start of a decline or just a poor performance in strange circumstances? Usyk is not getting any younger but looked incredible when flattening Daniel Dubois in five rounds last July, so more evidence is required to categorically say he is on the slide.

Inactivity is certainly not helping him. He flirted with hiring new promoters and campaigning in the US before making another deal with Turki Alalshikh and Saudi Arabia in nearly a full year away from the ring.

Then there is the weight. Usyk was slower on his feet having come in at a career heaviest to deal with the giant Verhoeven. Usyk came up from cruiserweight and has always been at his best when able to use his elite footwork to its maximum.

General view of the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza. Reuters Info

Also, we've seen before that these gimmick fights can be banana skins. Usyk would not have known what to expect from Verhoeven nor would he have perceived much of a threat, so suddenly when the fight is tougher than expected, it is hard to adjust.

Another factor was that Daniel Lapin, the younger brother of Usyk's best friend Sergey and training partner, was knocked out by Benjamin Mendes Tani in a huge upset right before Usyk was due to the box.

But, while far from his best, Usyk still got the stoppage, and the fight followed the pattern of many of his other victories. The Ukranian is often a slow starter who builds momentum through the middle part of a bout. As for the stoppage? A little early, yes, but Verhoeven was in big trouble after the uppercut and might have struggled to see out the 12th.

Kabayel next in Istanbul or Germany

After Usyk's win he was confronted in the ring by the German-Kurdish fighter Agit Kabayel, the WBC's number one contender, and a man who has been waiting an age for a shot at the title.

Despite Verhoeven's calls for a rematch, it is very likely we see Usyk-Kabayel next. Alalshikh, who orchestrated Saturday's event at the Pyramids has previously staged a card in Times Square, and suggested last week they could do the fight in front of the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul. “Better a stadium in Germany,” was Kabayel's response.

As for Verhoeven, this might have been his best chance to do something spectacular in boxing. We saw MMA star Francis Ngannou give Tyson Fury fits on his boxing debut before being obliterated by Anthony Joshua next time out. Verhoeven plans to box again, and this showing should earn him another decent opportunity.