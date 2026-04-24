Russia and Ukraine exchange 386 prisoners after UAE mediation

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged a further 386 prisoners following successful mediation by the UAE, it was announced on Friday.

The total number of captives exchanged by the warring nations under 22 rounds of UAE-led talks now stands at 6,691. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its thanks to both countries for their co-operation during the latest negotiations.

The ministry underlined its commitment to ensuring the success of all efforts to secure a peaceful solution to a war which has raged for more than four years and limiting the humanitarian impact of the crisis.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hailed the release of 193 of his country's citizens in a message on social media.

"It is important that exchanges are taking place and that our people are returning home," he wrote on X. "I am grateful to all partners who are helping in this effort. We remember each and every one and continue working every day to bring our people home from Russian captivity."