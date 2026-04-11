Russia and Ukraine exchange 350 captives after UAE mediation

The UAE on Saturday announced the success of the latest mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, resulting in the release of 350 prisoners of war.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation to both countries for their co-operation with the UAE's mediation endeavours, which resulted in 175 POWs being freed by each side.

The total number of captives exchanged between the two countries through 21 UAE-mediated efforts over four years of war is 6,305.

The ministry said the latest agreement reflects the countries' recognition of initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis between them. The ministry said that the UAE's repeated mediation efforts reflect the depth of the UAE’s relations with Russia and Ukraine and the trust of both nations in the UAE, underscoring its role as a trusted mediator in advancing diplomatic and humanitarian solutions.

The ministry reiterated that the UAE will continue to support all efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive political settlement to the crisis, helping to the humanitarian costs while strengthening prospects for peace, stability, and prosperity at both the regional and global levels.

The UAE hosted two rounds of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US in Abu Dhabi this year.