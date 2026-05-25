Queen Rania’s most memorable Jordanian Independence Day looks

On Monday, May 25, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan marks 80 years of independence.

Since ascending the throne on February 7, 1999, King Abdullah II has been accompanied by Queen Rania, who has become one of the most recognisable symbols of modern Jordanian identity. Crowned Queen Consort at 28 in March 1999, she is known for a style that balances contemporary elegance with regional pride.

While she has access to the world’s leading fashion houses, Queen Rania consistently champions Middle Eastern talent, particularly Jordanian and Palestinian designers. Born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, preserving regional heritage and identity remains close to her heart. Independence Day celebrations, in particular, have become a platform for that expression.

Here, we look back at some of Queen Rania’s most memorable Independence Day looks.

2002

Queen Rania wore an understated dress for Independence Day celebrations in 2002. Getty Images Info

Only three years into King Abdullah II’s reign, and mother to three young children, Queen Rania chose a discreet kaftan in soft neutral tones. The creamy almond design featured tan embroidery framing the boat neckline, waist, cuffs and hem.

2010

Queen Rania wore midnight blue to the 64th Independence Day celebrations. Reuters Info

For Jordan’s 64th Independence Day, midnight blue was the colour of choice. Echoing the King’s dark tailoring, the Queen wore a draped kaftan defined by a wide waist belt. Caped sleeves and soft folds framed intricate silver embellishment around a deep V neckline.

2012

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania attend a ceremony on the occasion of Independence Day in Amman in 2012. AFP Info

Queen Rania opted for a traditional floor-length kaftan in white, richly embroidered with metallic detailing across the torso and sleeves. Golden circular motifs carried the handwork down the length of the garment.

2013

For the 2013 celebrations, the Queen wore a thobe blending Jordanian and Palestinian heritage. Decorated with traditional cross-stitch embroidery, it featured long sleeves and a refined silhouette.

2015

Queen Rania wears an embroidered skirt to celebrate Jordan's 69th Independence Day in Amman. Reuters Info

The Queen paired a cream boat-neck blouse with bracelet sleeves alongside a black floor-length skirt adorned with dense red floral embroidery. A wide leather belt decorated with metal amulets completed the look.

2016

Queen Rania championed a Jordanian designer for the country's 70th Independence Day celebrations in 2016. Getty Images Info

For Jordan’s 70th Independence Day, Queen Rania wore Jordanian designer Hama Hinnawi. The cranberry peplum top and white skirt featured intricate foliage embroidery alongside verses from Said Akl’s poem Amman fil-Qalb (Amman in the Heart), immortalised in song by Fairuz in the 1970s.

2017

Traditional motifs lines the cape of Queen Rania's kaftan for Jordan's 71st Independence Day. DPA Info

For the 71st celebrations, Queen Rania wore a white cape gown by Jordanian designer Rasha Noufa. Traditional motifs lined the cape, revealed only in movement. She paired it with jewellery by Ralph Masri and a Bianca clutch by Dubai label L’Afshar.

2018

For Jordan’s 72nd Independence Day, Queen Rania selected a navy and red silk kaftan-style dress by Layeur, sourced through the now-defunct luxury platform The Modist.

2019

Queen Rania in a green and gold kaftan and bisht in 2019. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court Info

Echoing the Jordanian flag, the Queen chose green, wearing a kaftan detailed with gold accents beneath a delicate golden bisht patterned after the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh. A gold metal belt finished the look.

2020

Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein in 2020. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court Info

For Jordan’s 74th Independence Day, Queen Rania wore a handmade blue kaftan embroidered by Palestinian label Dar Noora. She paired it with a navy clutch by Dubai brand L’Afshar.

2021

Marking the 75th anniversary, the Queen chose a contemporary interpretation of regional dress. The white jalabiya-inspired gown featured pink and lilac ruffles at the collar and cuffs, contrasted by a wide statement belt.

2022

Queen Rania in a custom kaftan for the 2002 celebrations. Photo: Balkis Press Info

For the 76th anniversary, Queen Rania wore a custom white kaftan edged with geometric embroidery in shades of pink, extending around the waist. She accessorised with earrings by Beirut jewellery house L’Atelier Nawbar and a lilac handbag by Jordanian brand Lyn.

2023

A Taller Marmo silk kaftan was Queen Rania's pick for the country's 77th Independence Day. AFP Info

The Queen arrived for the celebrations in a silk kaftan in "butterfly emerald" by Taller Marmo, a brand that was launched in Dubai, and worn with a vintage gold belt.

2024

Queen Rania in a maroon cape-effect dress in 2024. Photo: Balkis Press Info

For Jordan’s 78th Independence Day, Queen Rania opted for understated elegance in a deep maroon cape-effect dress custom-made by Solace London. She completed the look with a metallic belt and bronze Manolo Blahnik pumps.

The Queen missed the 2025 celebrations due to a back injury. As Jordan marks 80 years of independence in 2026, attention will once again turn to how Queen Rania uses fashion to celebrate national identity, heritage and regional craftsmanship.