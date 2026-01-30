Queen Rania celebrates King Abdullah and Prince Hashem’s birthdays with family photos

Jordanian Queen Rania and her son Crown Prince Hussein marked both King Abdullah's 64th birthday and Prince Hashem’s 21st with warm tributes on social media.

Queen Rania posted a portrait of herself alongside her husband on Instagram, accompanied by a simple but affectionate caption. “With all my love, today and always. Happy birthday,” she wrote.

She also shared a photo of herself with Prince Hashem as well as with his siblings, Princess Salma and Princess Iman.

Meanwhile, Prince Hussein also took to Instagram to honour his father, sharing a short video clip featuring the King. “Happy birthday, your majesty,” he wrote.

Just like his mother, he also shared a post wishing his younger brother a “happy birthday” while also sharing a photo of the two together.

Meanwhile, the Royal Hashemite Court also marked the occasion by sharing a photograph of King Abdullah with Prince Hashem. “Warmest wishes to His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II on their birthdays,” read the post.

Celebrating special moments on social media is not new to Jordan's royal family. Queen Rania, who maintains an active presence on social media, frequently uses her platforms to mark both national occasions and personal milestones.

Just a few weeks ago, Queen Rania and daughter Princess Salma took in the sights of Jordan's Wadi Rum desert.

Known for its dramatic landscape and sandstone heights, the valley is a tourist hotspot and has long been a favourite among Hollywood filmmakers scouting for otherworldly vistas.

Also known as Valley of the Moon, the protected area was designated a Unesco Heritage Site in 2011.

During their trip, the pair Salma met local tour operators and explored a range of activities, from hiking to rock-climbing routes and Bedouin cultural experiences.

They also took part in an immersive experience aboard the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway steam train. Once connecting Damascus to Madinah, it is going to be revived as part of an agreement between Turkey, Syria and Jordan.

“Call me biased, but I simply cannot imagine a more breathtaking spot on Earth,” Queen Rania posted on Instagram. “A must-see, and just a short drive away from our stunning Petra.”