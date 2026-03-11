Dubai's new shared housing rules come with Dh1m fine for repeat offenders

New rules announced on Wednesday for shared accommodation in Dubai could result in fines of up to Dh1million for people who break them.

Owners planning to use their properties as shared accommodation will have to apply for permits from Dubai Land Department.

A rental index will be set up as part of the new regime, which will focus on the shared accommodation market, separate from the index for the rental market already in place. It was also laid out that “tenants or other parties may not sublease any part of the unit”.

The law was issued on Wednesday by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. The fines for offenders range from Dh500 to Dh500,000 but a repeat offence within one calendar year could result in a maximum Dh1million fine.

In July, a fire in a residential block in Dubai Marina that is home to more than 3,800 people exposed fire traps in illegally partitioned dwellings.

Authorities clamped down last year on illegal sublets and partitioned units across Dubai, warning that such partitions and makeshift divisions within rooms are fire hazards.

“I welcome the new rules because they mean people cannot be manipulated or taken advantage of for their bed space,” said Mario Volpi, senior vice president of investment advisory at Allegiance Real Estate.

The new permits are valid for one year and may be renewed for similar periods, Dubai's government media office said. At the request of the owner, a two-year permit may be issued. Applications for renewal must be submitted at least 30 days before the permit expires.

What are illegal partitions?

When a bedroom, living area or balcony within a home is divided by wooden or non-fire rated gypsum boards without permits from Dubai Municipality, this is illegal.

These makeshift barriers create several spaces within a residential unit and push more people in to the same space. People create partitions to accommodate more tenants or to create additional office spaces.

Why is this dangerous?

The use of unauthorised material ignores building codes and fire safety regulations as the partitions could block ventilation, emergency exits and can restrict rapid evacuations.

Unapproved changes to the internal areas can compromise and weaken the structural integrity of a home and have an adverse effects on the overall safety of a building.