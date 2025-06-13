Fire breaks out at Dubai Marina apartment block

A fire broke out at a high-rise Dubai Marina apartment building on Friday night.

The blaze appeared to have started in the upper floors of the 73-storey Tiger Tower - also known as Marina Pinnacle - in the busy Dubai district.

Video footage taken by The National showed emergency services arriving at the scene as flames engulfed a small section of the building.

Dubai Civil Defence has been contacted for comment.

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions