Bahrain sentences 14 people for crimes connected to Iran attacks

Bahraini authorities issued sentences of up to three years and fines for 14 people convicted in seven cases linked to Iranian attacks on the Gulf state.

The Ministry of Interior said they were “caught in the act of committing their crimes” at the sites of the attacks.

They were charged with “participating in acts of violence and sabotage that coincided with the heinous Iranian attacks”, the ministry added.

The ministry said it was also looking into cases of alleged espionage by individuals “closely linked” to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The individuals were suspected of “exploiting” religious sects and media platforms, plus social, charity and educational institutions such as schools and kindergartens “to deepen the influence of this extremist ideology”.

The suspects aimed to “incite hostility towards the state, terrorise and intimidate citizens and civil institutions, spread hate and endanger the security of the country”, the ministry said.

It called on people to report such incidents.

Earlier this month, Bahrain's King Hamad accused Iran of interference in the country's affairs.

Bahrain's neighbours have pledged their full support for Manama's security measures.

Gulf Co-operation Council Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi said the bloc stood in “full solidarity” with Bahrain in all actions taken to protect its stability and the safety of its citizens. He stressed that Bahrain's security was “an integral part” of the collective security of GCC member states, warning that the six-country alliance would act as one against any threats.

King Hamad warned Tehran to stop interfering in his country's internal affairs and those of other Gulf states. He accused Iran of carrying out what he described as “heinous aggression” against Bahrain's security and stability.

All six GCC nations were attacked during Iran's campaign in response to US and Israeli air strikes at the end of February. While Tehran said it was attacking US assets and interests in the region, strikes still hit energy infrastructure, civilian sites, airports, residential buildings and hotels across the Gulf.

Bahrain said its air defences intercepted and destroyed 194 Iranian missiles and 523 drones before a ceasefire came into effect on April 8.