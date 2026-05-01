Stop interfering in our internal affairs, Bahrain’s King Hamad tells Iran

Bahrain’s King Hamad has called on Iran to stop interfering in his country’s internal affairs and those of other Gulf states, in a strongly worded message on national unity, loyalty and internal security.

He said Bahrain has been subjected to what he described as “heinous Iranian aggression” targeting its security, stability and the safety of its people.

All six Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) nations were attacked during Iran's retaliation campaign in response to US and Israeli air strikes at the end of February. While Tehran said it was targeting US assets and interests in the region, strikes still hit energy infrastructure, civilian sites, airports, residential buildings and hotels across the Gulf.

Bahrain said its air defences intercepted and destroyed 194 Iranian missiles and 523 drones before a ceasefire between Iran and the US and Israel came into effect on April 8.

“Iran must cease interfering in the internal affairs of Bahrain and the Gulf states,” King Hamad said in remarks carried by the state-run Bahrain News Agency on Thursday. “The ordeal the country has gone through has exposed faces and removed masks.”

King Hamad also said Bahrain’s armed forces were on high alert and prepared to repel any attack, but accused a small group of individuals of co-operating with what he described as external adversaries in acts of “betrayal that cannot be forgiven”.

He said his “strong anger” over recent developments reflected the sentiment of the Bahraini public, questioning how trust could be maintained in those he said had turned against the kingdom.

This week, a Bahrain court sentenced five people to life in prison for plotting “terrorist and hostile acts” with Iran. Another 25 were jailed for up to 10 years for sharing images of and expressing support for Iranian attacks, prosecutors said.

The sentences came after the kingdom had revoked the citizenship of 69 people over their support for Iran's attacks on the country. The decision targeted those accused of “expressing sympathy for or glorifying” what authorities called Iran’s hostile actions.

The King of Bahrain said public opinion was unified in demanding accountability for those accused of collaboration. He added citizenship was “not a piece of paper but a covenant”, warning that those who break it forfeit their right to it.

Bahrain – home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet – has already taken action against more than a dozen citizens with alleged links to Tehran or the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah. In March, 14 people were charged with spying for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Accusations include receiving funds from Iran, leaking state secrets and, in one case, receiving military training at IRGC camps. In a separate case, three people were accused of collecting funds under the guise of charitable work but transferring them to Hezbollah.

King Hamad said Bahrain needed to promote responsible, free expression but warned that such freedom does not extend to undermining national constants or betraying the state, and said loyalty to the homeland remains a duty “above all”.