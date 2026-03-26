Bahrain charges 14 people with spying for Iran's IRGC

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

Bahrain has charged 14 people with spying for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, authorities said on Thursday.

The suspects, some of whom are in Iran, are accused of planning to "carry out military and hostile acts against the kingdom", prosecutors said in a statement. They are also alleged to have received and delivered funds from Iran, while one received military training at IRGC camps, it added.

The suspects are also accused of publishing "information deemed state secrets" and spreading "false news, malicious rumours with the intent to incite panic among citizens and residents", prosecutors said. They also "promoted, glorified and encouraged hostile acts against the kingdom".

Investigations found the suspects received orders from the IRGC to monitor and photograph sites before Iran launched attacks. "They carried out what they were commissioned [to do] and sent pictures and information to the IRGC, which were used in carrying out hostile operations against the kingdom, in which buildings and facilities were attacked," prosecutors added.

Among the suspects is a woman who ran a social media account that published pictures of vital sites in Bahrain, as well as circulating rumours. She shared images and co-ordinates of important sites using an encrypted app. She also published images of sites that were attacked by Iran.

Prosecutors said an examination of the suspects' devices revealed evidence of the crimes. "Based on the findings of the investigations and the results of the inquiries, the Public Prosecution ordered the detention of the accused and their referral to trial before the High Criminal Court," it added.

Bahrain said on Thursday that its air defence systems had intercepted 154 ballistic missiles and 350 drones launched from Iran since February 28, when the US and Israel began the war against Tehran. A missile attack on Bahrain this week martyred a Moroccan civilian contractor working for the UAE Armed Forces.

The UAE Defence Ministry said the contractor was in Bahrain on a “routine mission” at the time of the attack, which also injured five ministry personnel. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan condemned Iran's attacks in the region in a statement issued on Wednesday.