Eid Al Adha holiday announced for UAE private sector

Private sector staff in the UAE are to receive a four-day holiday to mark Eid Al Adha, authorities announced on Monday.

Employees will be granted leave from Tuesday, May 26, until Friday, May 29, with work to resume on Monday, June 1. The decision was announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

"The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that from Tuesday, May 26, to Friday, May 29, will be a paid official holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE, on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha," it said in a post on X.

Private school pupils in Dubai will be afforded a one-week holiday to mark the occasion, education authorities said last Tuesday.

Last week, it was also announced that public sector employees would enjoy a five-day holiday from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29.

Eid Al Adha is the second of the two festivals observed each year, coming after Eid Al Fitr. Its name translates to the Festival of the Sacrifice as it commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.

Eid Al Adha coincides with the end of the Hajj pilgrimage, when worshippers travel to Makkah. Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam.