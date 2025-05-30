Eid Al Adha 2025: Four UAE concerts and events, from Mohammed Abdu to Coldplay tribute

A diverse selection of musical events is scheduled across Abu Dhabi and Dubai for Eid Al Adha.
According to the UAE's moon-sighting committee, Eid Al Adha will begin on Friday, June 6. Private and public sector workers will enjoy a long weekend from June 5 to 8.
Here are some of the key gigs announced so far for the holiday.
Mohamad Abdu: June 7, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
With a career spanning over 60 years, Saudi singer Mohammad Abdu is renowned for his powerful voice and enduring influence on Gulf and Arabic classical music. From energetic and exciting to contemplative and loving, Abdu’s catalogue of songs contains something for every taste.
Show starts at 10pm, tickets from Dh315
Oraib Hamdan, Faisal Al Jasim ,Mohammed Al Menhali and Saleh Saeed: June 6 and 7, Bawabat Al Sharq, Abu Dhabi
Enjoy traditional tarab performances at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall in Bani Yas with two nights of live music. On the first day of Eid, Jordanian singer Oraib Hamdan and Emirati singer Faisal Al Jasim are set to entertain visitors with a live performance. The second day will feature a performance by Emirati singer Mohammed Al Menhali and Omani singer Saleh Saeed.
Show starts at 9pm, free entry
One Thousand Nights and a Wedding: June 7 and 8, Dubai World Trade Centre Theatre
One Thousand Nights and a Wedding is a vibrant theatrical production blending comedy, drama and music to explore the intersection of tradition and modern life in the UAE. Presented by the Shabab Al Ahli Theatre Group, the show reimagines ancient tales with contemporary social themes, addressing topics like love, destiny, freedom and equality. Featuring acclaimed Emirati stars as well as emerging talent, the performance offers a thought-provoking and entertaining experience that resonates long after the final act.
Show starts at 9pm, tickets from Dh150
Candlelight: Vivaldi's 4 Seasons and Tribute to Coldplay: June 7, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
Two performances in the Candlelight concert series are coming to Dubai. The first is titled Vivaldi’s 4 Seasons and will feature live performances of the Italian composer’s most famous pieces. The second is titled Tribute to Coldplay and will pay homage to the British band’s greatest hits, including Clocks and Fix You. The concerts will take place at Majlis Al Salam Ballroom in Mina Al Salam hotel.
Vivaldi's 4 Seasons starts at 7pm, Tribute to Coldplay starts at 9pm, tickets from Dh150
