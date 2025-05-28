Eid Al Adha will be observed from Friday, June 6. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
Eid Al Adha will be observed from Friday, June 6. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
Eid Al Adha will be observed from Friday, June 6. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
Eid Al Adha will be observed from Friday, June 6. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced in UAE

Crescent moon marking the start of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah was sighted on Tuesday evening

The National

May 27, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Eid Al Adha will begin on Friday, June 6, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The announcement came after the UAE's moon-sighting committee observed the crescent moon, which heralds the start of Dhu Al Hijjah, the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar, on Tuesday evening.

It means Dhu Al Hijjah will begin on Wednesday, allowing for the start dates of both Hajj – which falls on the eighth day of the month – and Eid Al Adha, which commences on its 10th day, to be determined.

The Hajj pilgrimage is to begin on Wednesday, June 4, with Arafat Day, the second day of the week-long Hajj pilgrimage, marked on Thursday, June 5.

Eid Al Adha celebrations will begin on Friday, June 6 and run until Sunday, June 8. This means that a four-day holiday weekend for workers in the Emirates is likely to start on Thursday, June 5.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha – which means “festival of the sacrifice” – is when Muslims commemorate how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.

As with other religious holidays in the Emirates, it is a time for friends and family to gather, often over meals, and reflect on their lives and faith.

It is customary for families who have the means to slaughter a goat or sheep and share the meat with relatives and the less privileged.

How long is the public holiday?

Both public and private sector employees will have days off work for the holiday this year. If initial predictions are accurate and Arafat Day falls on June 5, employees look set to have a four-day weekend.

This is because June 5 is a Thursday, and the following three days will be set aside to mark Eid Al Adha, amounting to two working days off. It means the public holiday is likely to run from Thursday, June 5, and conclude on Sunday, June 8, with employees returning to work on Monday, June 9.

What is Hajj?

Millions of pilgrims travel to Makkah to perform Hajj each year, with many also heading further north to the city of Madinah.

All Muslims who are able to do so are required to perform Hajj at least once in their lifetime. Hajj and the other four pillars of Islam form the foundation of life in the religion. The event is a deeply spiritual experience.

UK-EU trade at a glance

EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years

Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products

Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries

Smoother border management with use of e-gates

Cutting red tape on import and export of food

Our commentary on Brexit
Transgender report
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Klipit%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Venkat%20Reddy%2C%20Mohammed%20Al%20Bulooki%2C%20Bilal%20Merchant%2C%20Asif%20Ahmed%2C%20Ovais%20Merchant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Digital%20receipts%2C%20finance%2C%20blockchain%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%244%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Privately%2Fself-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
One in nine do not have enough to eat

Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis.

One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030.

The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations.

Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries.

It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat.

On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move.

Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

 

More from Neighbourhood Watch
Plastic tipping point
Updated: May 28, 2025, 7:34 AM`
UAEEid Al Adha 2025
Read next...
Worshippers greet each other after Eid prayers at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Twelve ways to wish someone 'happy Eid Al Adha'

Egyptian action film Project X is directed by Peter Mimi. Photo: Synergy Art Production

Eid Al Adha 2025: The biggest movies coming to UAE cinemas

Emirati Harvard alumni criticise Trump plan to block overseas students

My Own HomeGlobe-trotting couple put down roots in Jumeirah Park

Trump administration orders embassies worldwide to halt student visa appointments

President Sheikh Mohamed meets Lebanese Prime Minister in Abu Dhabi

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced in UAE

Cartoon for May 28, 2025

UAE breaks May heat record again

My Own Home: Value of couple’s Dh5m Jumeirah Park villa almost doubles in two years

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40