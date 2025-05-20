Eid Al Adha holidays: Short breaks less than five hours from the UAE

Still thinking about going away for the coming Eid Al Adha break, but haven't decided where to go? Luckily, the UAE, sitting between Europe and Asia, is a great base for travel, conveniently located for many holiday destinations. Whether you fancy hopping across to neighbouring <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2022/05/19/road-tripping-to-oman-everything-you-need-to-know-about-driving-from-dubai-to-muscat/" target="_blank">Oman</a> or are OK to spend a few more hours travelling to reach the magic of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/11/15/shangri-la-bosphorus-review-istanbul-turkey/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/11/15/shangri-la-bosphorus-review-istanbul-turkey/">Istanbul</a>, there's plenty on offer for a short break this <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eid-al-adha/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eid-al-adha/">Eid Al Adha</a>. Here are some destinations to consider, all of which are within a five-hour flight of the UAE. <b>How long is the flight?</b> One hour and 20 minutes <b>Which airlines fly direct to Manama?</b> Etihad, Emirates, Gulf Air, Air Arabia, flydubai The neighbouring Gulf state might not be the first destination that springs to mind for UAE residents seeking a beach break, but the country has a lot to offer to history buffs, foodies and to those just looking to relax. The main island spans about 760 square kilometres, with beaches all around. Fly into Manama, and stay here to make the most of the local restaurants and nightlife. Head to the Bahrain National Museum during the day, cross over to Muharraq in the evening to walk along the Pearl Path - documenting the nation's history in the pearl trade - and visit the local souks. Explore one of the smaller islands, such as Jarada Island or Al Dar Island, for the ultimate beach day. <b>How long is the flight? </b>One hour <b>Which airlines fly direct to Muscat?</b> Etihad Airways, Wizz Air, Emirates, Air Arabia, Oman Air, Salam Air For a super-quick escape, Muscat is a good choice and a well-worn favourite with UAE residents. Visit the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/oman/2023/01/11/sultan-qaboos-grand-mosque-connects-omans-past-and-future/" target="_blank"> Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque</a>, head to the harbour to check out the imposing structure of Al Jalali Fort or book tickets for a tour of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/08/29/royal-opera-house-muscat-new-season-programme/" target="_blank">Royal Opera House</a> along with its music exhibition. For ocean vibes, make for the coast to spend the day at Zale Beach Club at Kempinski Hotel Muscat, unwind at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2022/06/03/the-chedi-muscat-offers-laid-back-seaside-luxury-in-omans-capital-hotel-insider/" target="_blank">The Chedi</a>, or take a trip to the old town to soak up the vibe at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/oman/2022/11/17/why-has-this-mutrah-souq-merchant-been-offered-a-fortune-for-an-omani-coffee-pot/" target="_blank">Mutrah Souq</a>. <b>How long is the flight?</b> Three hours <b>Which airlines fly direct to </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/10/13/azerbaijan-baku-travel/" target="_blank"><b>Baku</b></a><b>? </b>Emirates, flydubai, Wizz Air, Air Arabia Expect Parisian-style boulevards and Caspian coastlines with fantastic seafood plus amazing architecture such as the Heydar Aliyev Centre, one of the last projects from the late architect Zaha Hadid. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/04/07/radisson-baku-hotel-review/" target="_blank">Baku</a>’s centre is a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/04/18/unesco-world-heritage-hotels/" target="_blank">Unesco World Heritage Site</a> with a fascinating history; sights include the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and the 12th-century Maiden Tower. Elsewhere, discover mud volcanoes in Gobustan National Park – it's worth the hour-long bumpy ride to see these unique natural phenomena. <b>How long is the flight? </b>Three hours <b>Which airlines fly direct to Dushanbe? </b>Emirates, flydubai, Somon Air Leafy boulevards, manicured parks and pastel-coloured buildings await in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, which is quite a contrast to the rest of the country’s wilderness. Visit Rudaki Park to see its animated fountains, statues and monuments. Or head to the National Museum of Tajikistan, which gets rave reviews, and don't miss the Ethnography Museum next door. Cuisine here tends to be a fusion of Arabic, Middle Eastern, Chinese and international influences. Highly recommended is Chaykhona Rokhat, a tea house built in 1958 that has elaborate decor. <b>How long is the flight? </b>Three hours and 15 minutes <b>Which airlines fly direct to Amman?</b> Wizz Air, Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, Royal Jordanian, flydubai Amman, the biggest city in the Levant, is a must-visit for history buffs. Considered one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities throughout history, it is now a busy metropolis, with business districts and nightlife spots, but the remains of the famed Amman Citadel can be seen on the eastern side of the city. Grab a coffee at a cafe on Rainbow Street, walk by the King Abdullah I Mosque and visit the Jordan Archaeological Museum. If you have some extra time on hand, take a day trip to Petra. <b>How long is the flight? </b>About three and a half hours <b>Which airlines fly direct to Tbilisi? </b>Emirates, Air Arabia, flydubai Georgia sits at the ancient crossroads between Asia and Europe on the Silk Road. Capital city Tbilisi has something for everyone with centuries-old ruins, beautiful botanical gardens and bustling street life. The Caucasus country has a summer average temperature of 30ºC, so not too hot for sightseeing. Take a wander around Meidan Square, hop on a cable car to Turtle Lake or keep little ones happy with a trip to Mtatsminda Park, the Georgian equivalent of Disneyland. <b>How long is the flight?</b> Four hours <b>Which airlines fly direct to Amman? </b>Wizz Air, flydubai Egypt's second-largest city sits along the coast, offering water views as visitors dive into its rich history. Visit ancient Greek and Roman ruins, head to its many museums, and stop by the Bibliotheca Alexandrina – a modern imagining of the city's famed library first established during the Ptolemaic Dynasty, accidentally torched by Julius Caesar in 48 BCE. Elsewhere, the ancient city is known for its nightlife, with plenty of scenic restaurants and bars to visit. <b>How long is the flight? </b>Four hours <b>Which airlines fly direct to Bishkek? </b>Wizz Air, flydubai, Air Arabia <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2022/11/02/what-to-do-and-see-in-bishkek-abu-dhabis-new-twin-city/" target="_blank">Bishkek</a> is laid out in a grid, with wide boulevards and plenty of green space. Soviet-era apartment complexes are next to marble-fronted buildings and orchards are flanked by irrigation canals. Ala-Too, Bishkek’s largest square, is its cultural epicentre. Visit the State Historical Museum, formerly known as the Lenin Museum, for a walk through history. Or explore the thriving arts scene by going to Gallery M, founded by local creatives Momunbek Akmatkulov and Zhyldyz Oruzbayeva, which specialises in contemporary art, including painting, graphics, sculpture and photography. <b>How long is the flight? </b>Just over four hours <b>Which airlines fly direct to Kathmandu: </b>Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia, Himalaya Airlines This valley-steeped capital city is one of the world's most sensory places, where colour, chaos and congestion combine. Expect endless traffic-filled alleyways, crowded streets and persistent traders at every turn. But stay a while, and you'll discover a fondness for its people, the delicious momos, ancient temples and perhaps even the chaos of Thamel, as well as the sprawling Chandragiri Hills that offer amazing views of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2021/05/09/nepalese-sherpa-kami-rita-scales-mount-everest-for-record-25th-time/" target="_blank">Mount Everest </a>on a clear day. <b>How long is the flight? </b>Just over four hours <b>Which airlines fly direct to Colombo? </b>Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia, Sri Lankan Airlines <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/11/09/sri-lanka-family-travel/" target="_blank">Sri Lanka </a>is a long-time favourite for those seeking a quick getaway from the UAE. The teardrop island has everything from beaches and lakes to jungles and mountains. And capital city Colombo is a buzzy spot that's a fascinating mix of cultures and religions, lined with churches, temples and mosques. There's a rich arts scene with countless galleries and markets, and urban renewal has created new hotspots such as the Dutch Hospital, a 400-year-old building converted into a shopping and dining complex; and the warehouses of Park Street Mews, which are now the place to go for retail therapy and dining out. <b>How long is the flight? </b>About four and a half hours <b>Which airlines fly direct to </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/16/india-tourism-mahabalipuram-chennai/" target="_blank"><b>Chennai</b></a><b>? </b>Etihad Airways, Emirates, Air Arabia, Air India, IndiGo The vibrant city by the sea has a rich blend of cultural, historic and modern attractions. This includes Marina Beach, a stretch of shoreline along the Bay of Bengal that's the world’s second-longest urban beach, and is ideal for a morning stroll or some evening relaxation. Visit Fort St George, a colonial relic on the edge of the city that houses a museum and the majestic St Mary's Church, or head for Kapaleeshwarar Temple in Mylapore that showcases Dravidian architecture and intricate carvings. <b>How long is the flight? </b>About four and a half hours <b>Which airlines fly direct to Larnaca?</b> Emirates, Wizz Air Larnaca offers fabulous beaches thanks to a 75km coastline with plentiful sandy spots, ideal for activities such as kitesurfing, windsurfing and jet-skiing. The city is also conveniently compact, which is great for sightseeing. Head to Larnaca Castle and stop at the Church of Saint Lazarus. Or visit the Hala Sultan Tekke, an ancient mosque on Larnaca Salt Lake. There are great hiking opportunities with amazing vistas, and sea temperatures are pleasant and offer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2021/08/02/cyprus-opens-underwater-sculpture-museum-in-a-bid-to-attract-diving-tourists/" target="_blank">excellent diving </a>opportunities. Enjoy traditional cuisine, inspired by Arabic, Greek, Mediterranean and Turkish fare. <b>How long is the flight? </b>About five hours <b>Which airlines fly direct to Istanbul? </b>Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia, Pegasus, Turkish Airlines <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/02/22/istanbul-turkey-travel/" target="_blank">Istanbul</a> lies at the crossheads of two continents. There is more than 2,500 years of history, culture, and traditions ripe for exploring in this fascinating city. Expect fantastic food, amazing landmarks and views that are well worth travelling for. Visit Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque and go shopping at the Grand Bazaar. A cruise on the Bosphorus is one of the most interesting ways to soak in the vibes.