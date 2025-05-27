UAE announces start date for Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha will begin on Friday, June 6, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
The announcement came after the UAE's moon-sighting committee observed the crescent moon, which heralds the start of Dhu Al Hijjah, the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar, on Tuesday evening.
It means Dhu Al Hijjah will begin on Wednesday, allowing for the start dates of both Hajj – which falls on the eighth day of the month – and Eid Al Adha, which commences on its 10th day, to be determined.
The Hajj pilgrimage is to begin on Wednesday, June 4, with Arafat Day, the second day of the week-long Hajj pilgrimage, marked on Thursday, June 5.
Eid Al Adha celebrations will begin on Friday, June 6 and run until Sunday, June 8. This means that a four-day holiday weekend for workers in the Emirates is likely to start on Thursday, June 5.
What is Eid Al Adha?
Eid Al Adha – which means “festival of the sacrifice” – is when Muslims commemorate how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.
As with other religious holidays in the Emirates, it is a time for friends and family to gather, often over meals, and reflect on their lives and faith.
It is customary for families who have the means to slaughter a goat or sheep and share the meat with relatives and the less privileged.
How long is the public holiday?
Both public and private sector employees will have days off work for the holiday this year. If initial predictions are accurate and Arafat Day falls on June 5, employees look set to have a four-day weekend.
This is because June 5 is a Thursday, and the following three days will be set aside to mark Eid Al Adha, amounting to two working days off. It means the public holiday is likely to run from Thursday, June 5, and conclude on Sunday, June 8, with employees returning to work on Monday, June 9.
What is Hajj?
Millions of pilgrims travel to Makkah to perform Hajj each year, with many also heading further north to the city of Madinah.
All Muslims who are able to do so are required to perform Hajj at least once in their lifetime. Hajj and the other four pillars of Islam form the foundation of life in the religion. The event is a deeply spiritual experience.
