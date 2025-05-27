Staycation deals across the UAE as Eid Al Adha holiday dates announced

Eid Al Adha will begin on Friday, June 6, and run until Sunday, June 8, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
A four-day holiday weekend will begin on Thursday, June 5, for many in the UAE, making it the ideal time to get together with friends and family and detach from daily life and relax.
Many hotels and resorts across the UAE are offering limited staycation deals and packages throughout the weekend.
Here are some to check out.
Dubai
Waldorf Astoria
A staycation, by name and nature, means staying in. With Waldorf Astoria's Eid offer, there's no need to go further than the hotel walls, with all restaurants as well as spa treatments discounted by 20 per cent for those checking in over the long weekend. Check out is at 4pm and free room upgrades are up for grabs depending on availability
Valid during Eid; Dubai International Financial Centre; 04 515 9999
Raffles Dubai
Raffles Dubai – the first of two hotels by the chain in the UAE – is offering up to 30 per cent discount on its Signature rooms in celebration of Eid. The offer is also valid on palatial suites. Guests will also receive daily breakfast in Azur, plus 35 per cent discount at select restaurants and spa treatments.
Valid from June 5-8; Sheikh Rashid Rd; 04 324 8888
Vida Hotels
Book a night's stay at any of Vida's hotels in Dubai, from Creek Beach to Dubai Mall, and receive 10 per cent off the best available rate alongside complimentary tickets to Emaar attractions. These include screenings at Reel Cinemas, a ride on the Storm Chaser indoor roller coaster in Dubai Hills Mall, views of the city from Skyview Observatory, entry into Dubai Ice Rink and more.
Valid during Eid; various locations
Queen Elizabeth 2
Dubai’s only floating hotel is offering an Eid Al Adha package that includes a complimentary upgrade to a sea-view room within the same category booked, plus buffet breakfast and dinner for two guests, 20 per cent discount on food and beverages and late check-out at 2pm.
Valid between June 6 and 10; Port Mina Rashid; 04 526 8888
Hyde Dubai
This chic city hotel is offering 20 per cent off on all rooms during Eid Al Adha as well as a complimentary drink each day at the pool, served with views of Burj Khalifa.
Located along the Dubai Canal, the elegant property is the first international outing of the Hyde Hotels, Resorts and Residences outside the US. The brand is known for its playful take on hospitality, creating what it calls a “city sanctuary”.
Valid until September 30; Business Bay; 04 871 1111
The First Collection
Home-grown hospitality brand The First Collection is offering a 36-hour staycation across its three hotels in Dubai – two in Business Bay and one in Dubai Marina.
Guests can enjoy up to 45 off on room rates when booking a 36-hour stay, as well as an early check-in from 6am and late check-out until 6pm.
There's also 20 per cent off food and drinks at select restaurants and discounts on spa treatments.
Valid until September 30; Business Bay and Dubai Marina; 04 542 6666
Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
This family-friendly resort on Palm West Beach is launching a range of summer offers, which are valid during Eid Al Adha. Its Half Board Dine Around package in inclusive of daily breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner for two adults and two children under 14 years.
There's also a Stay 4, Pay 3 offer wherein guests booking four consecutive nights will enjoy their final night complimentary, with daily breakfast included. The Suite DreamsStaycation offer comes with daily buffet breakfast, 25 per cent off select restaurants and bars, spa credit of Dh400 and access to M Club, which includes a business centre, afternoon tea and cocktail hour.
Valid between June 1 and September 30; Palm Jumeirah; 04 666 1111
Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts
The Polynesia-inspired resort at Dubai Parks and Resorts is bringing back its Kids Go Free offer in time for Eid Al Adha. The offer includes free stay and dining, plus late check-out for children accompanied by a paying adult.
The package also includes unlimited access to all Dubai Parks and Resorts attractions including Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Water Park, Riverland Dubai and Real Madrid World.
Valid until September 30; Dubai Parks and Resorts; 04 810 9999
Tryp by Wyndham
The budget property of American brand Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is offering a 36-hour offer for Eid Al Adha at its Barsha Heights property, inclusive of early check-in and late check-out at 6pm. Children under five years stay for free and there is a further 50 per cent discount for children between six and 11 years. There are also discounts on dining and spa experiences as well as complimentary transfers to Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Mall, Nakheel Mall and Mall of the Emirates. Guests also get free entry to Soluna Restaurants & Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah, including transfers.
Valid until September 30; Barsha Heights; 04 247 6666
JA Resorts & Hotels
At two JA Resorts & Hotels properties – JA Palm Tree Court and JA Beach Hotel – guests who book for two nights will get the third night free for Eid Al Adha. The offer also includes 20 per cent off dining, spa and other experiences, as well as a free stay for children under 12 years.
Valid between June 4 and 14; Jebel Ali; 04 814 5555
The H Dubai
The family-friendly city escape is offering 25 per cent off room rates for Eid Al Adha, including a free stay for up to two children aged 12 and under. The offer is inclusive of an Eid Brunch at Eat & Meet for two adults, with children under 12 dining for free, plus a Dh100 spa voucher and complimentary shuttle service to Dubai Outlet Mall and Yas Island (for those with valid theme park tickets).
Valid between June 4 and 10; Sheikh Zayed Road; 04 501 8888
Leva Hotel
Also on Sheikh Zayed Road, and minutes away from Dubai Mall and City Walk, Leva Hotel is offering 30 per cent off its room rates for Eid Al Adha. Enjoy a swim on the rooftop with skyline views and uninterrupted sights of Burj Khalifa at this boutique property.
Valid between May 30 and June 6; Sheikh Zayed Road; 04 526 6000
Park Hyatt
Celebrating its 20-year anniversary in Dubai, having opened its doors on August 1, 2005, Park Hyatt is offering guests the “Ultimate Escape” over Eid Al Adha this year. Guests can enjoy daily breakfast at Brasserie du Park and take advantage of discounted dining at restaurants such as The Thai Kitchen, Noepe and Boardwalk. In addition to complimentary drinks upon arrival, guests will also receive a free room upgrade, early check-in, late check-out and access to sports facilities, including tennis courts and golf courses and the pool area.
Valid until September 30; Dubai Creek Club St – Port Saeed; 04 602 1234
Abu Dhabi
Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental
Abu Dhabi's landmark hotel has launched an Eid to Remember package, which includes daily breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner at Vendome, its all-day dining restaurant – valid for two adults and up to two children.
There are also themed set menus at Lebanese Terrace and The Supper Club Dinner, a social and immersive dining experience.
Valid between June 6 and 9, West Corniche Road; 02 690 9000
Four Seasons Al Maryah Island
Stay at Four Seasons Al Maryah Island this long weekend for two nights or more, and you can enjoy 15 per cent discount on the room rate. Enjoy the hotel's various offerings such as The Pearl Spa & Wellness, dining at restaurants such as Butcher & Still or Cafe Milano and unwinding at the scenic pool terrace. For shopping, head to The Galleria Al Maryah Island, or speak with the hotel concierge, who can help to arrange more cultural or adventurous explorations.
Valid during Eid Al Adha; Al Maryah Island; 02 333 2222
Hilton Yas Island
If you want to be near the action over Eid, then Hilton Yas Island is a great staycation option. Not only because it's located close to theme parks such as Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World, but guests will receive access to one of the theme parks per night of their stay. The hotel is also home to many restaurants, is located along Yas Bay and is close to Yas Mall, in case an afternoon escape from the heat is on the cards. All registered guests will receive theme park access. Children under 12 stay and eat for free.
Valid June 6-9; Yas Bay; 02 208 6888
Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri
Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri is offering several deals this Eid. While every package on the Eat Play Love staycation offer will include breakfasts at Sofra Bld, each will include a different bespoke experience each night you stay at the hotel, from chocolate making (Eat) and a traditional Abra boat ride (Play) to a relaxing foot massage (Love).
Valid during Eid Al Adha; Khor Al Maqta; 02 509 8888
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
This Eid, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is offering a family-friendly break, with its staycation package including one complimentary theme park ticket per person to any of Yas Island's many theme parks, including Ferrari World and Yas Waterpark, Elsewhere, there is plenty do within the hotel, and in the local neighbourhood – from visiting some of the hotel's 12 restaurants and bars, seeing the capital from the 74th floor observation deck, or taking a dip in one of three outdoor pools or heading out to nearby Marina Mall and visiting neighbouring Qasr Al Watan.
Valid for Eid. Minimum two-night booking to avail the offer. Corniche St, Al Bateen; 02 811 5555
Sharjah
Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa
The beachfront resort's family package allows guests to book two rooms and enjoy half price off the second room for children under 16. Amenities include a pool, private beach, spa treatments, a children’s club and gym facilities.
Ongoing; Al Muntazah Street; 06 563 0000
The Chedi Al Bait
In the heart of Sharjah’s heritage district, experience open-air barbecues in your own private villa this Eid Al Adha. Each villa can accommodate up to 12 guests, and includes breakfast, 15 per cent off on food and beverage, spa credit of Dh150, and free shuttle service to Al Heera Public Beach.
Valid during Eid Al Adha; Corniche Street; 06 502 5555
Ajman
Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel
Offering direct beach access, this cosy resort is a family favourite in the emirate and ideal for those seeking a tranquil Eid stay. All rooms include complimentary breakfast for up to two children, 20 per cent off food and beverage, and late check-out subject to availability.
Ongoing, Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street; 06 701 8888
Ras Al Khaimah
Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island
There's something for everyone at this island resort, from watersports and a well-equipped gym to a wellness hub, three outdoor pools and a children's club. Foodies can head to The Market for an all-day buffet, have a light lunch in the laid-back Beach House, and check out Boons for bistro classics or Neo Sky Bar for sundowners.
During Eid, guests can enjoy 25 per cent off the best room rates, and tuck into a special buffet on the first and second day of Eid.
Valid between June 1 and 10; Al Marjan Island; 07 246 0000
Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort
At this beachfront retreat, enjoy French elegance with an Arabian twist via two packages. The Ultimate Coastal Retreat package includes a complimentary room upgrade, access to the club lounge, 20 per cent off spa treatments and late check-out.
The Signature Suite Experience includes club lounge access, a one-time complimentary mini bar, breakfast in bed or in the pool for two, dinner for two at Reunion restaurant and special gifts at turndown.
Valid throughout summer; Al Hamra Beach; 07 209 6000