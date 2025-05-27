Staycation deals across the UAE as Eid Al Adha holiday dates announced

Eid Al Adha will begin on Friday, June 6, and run until Sunday, June 8, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

A four-day holiday weekend will begin on Thursday, June 5, for many in the UAE, making it the ideal time to get together with friends and family and detach from daily life and relax.

Many hotels and resorts across the UAE are offering limited staycation deals and packages throughout the weekend.

Here are some to check out.

Dubai

Waldorf Astoria

Get 20 per cent discount on all meals and spa treatments over the Eid Al Adha weekend. Photo: Waldorf Astoria

A staycation, by name and nature, means staying in. With Waldorf Astoria's Eid offer, there's no need to go further than the hotel walls, with all restaurants as well as spa treatments discounted by 20 per cent for those checking in over the long weekend. Check out is at 4pm and free room upgrades are up for grabs depending on availability

Valid during Eid; Dubai International Financial Centre; 04 515 9999

Raffles Dubai

Raffles Dubai is offering 30 per cent discount on its Signature rooms during Eid. Photo: Raffles

Raffles Dubai – the first of two hotels by the chain in the UAE – is offering up to 30 per cent discount on its Signature rooms in celebration of Eid. The offer is also valid on palatial suites. Guests will also receive daily breakfast in Azur, plus 35 per cent discount at select restaurants and spa treatments.

Valid from June 5-8; Sheikh Rashid Rd; 04 324 8888

Vida Hotels

Pool views at Vida Dubai Mall. Photo: Vida Hotels

Book a night's stay at any of Vida's hotels in Dubai, from Creek Beach to Dubai Mall, and receive 10 per cent off the best available rate alongside complimentary tickets to Emaar attractions. These include screenings at Reel Cinemas, a ride on the Storm Chaser indoor roller coaster in Dubai Hills Mall, views of the city from Skyview Observatory, entry into Dubai Ice Rink and more.

Valid during Eid; various locations

Queen Elizabeth 2

Sea views from a private balcony aboard the QE2. Photo: Accor

Dubai’s only floating hotel is offering an Eid Al Adha package that includes a complimentary upgrade to a sea-view room within the same category booked, plus buffet breakfast and dinner for two guests, 20 per cent discount on food and beverages and late check-out at 2pm.

Valid between June 6 and 10; Port Mina Rashid; 04 526 8888

Hyde Dubai

Hyde Dubai is located in Business Bay. Photo: Hyde Dubai

This chic city hotel is offering 20 per cent off on all rooms during Eid Al Adha as well as a complimentary drink each day at the pool, served with views of Burj Khalifa.

Located along the Dubai Canal, the elegant property is the first international outing of the Hyde Hotels, Resorts and Residences outside the US. The brand is known for its playful take on hospitality, creating what it calls a “city sanctuary”.

Valid until September 30; Business Bay; 04 871 1111

The First Collection

The First Collection is offering up to 45 per cent off its regular tariff. Photo: The First Collection

Home-grown hospitality brand The First Collection is offering a 36-hour staycation across its three hotels in Dubai – two in Business Bay and one in Dubai Marina.

Guests can enjoy up to 45 off on room rates when booking a 36-hour stay, as well as an early check-in from 6am and late check-out until 6pm.

There's also 20 per cent off food and drinks at select restaurants and discounts on spa treatments.

Valid until September 30; Business Bay and Dubai Marina; 04 542 6666

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Skyline views from a suite at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. Photo: Marriott Hotels

This family-friendly resort on Palm West Beach is launching a range of summer offers, which are valid during Eid Al Adha. Its Half Board Dine Around package in inclusive of daily breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner for two adults and two children under 14 years.

There's also a Stay 4, Pay 3 offer wherein guests booking four consecutive nights will enjoy their final night complimentary, with daily breakfast included. The Suite ​Dream​s​Staycation offer comes with daily buffet breakfast, 25 per cent off select restaurants and bars, spa credit of Dh400 and access to M Club, which includes a business centre, afternoon tea and cocktail hour.

Valid between June 1 and September 30; Palm Jumeirah; 04 666 1111

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Lapita is the only resort within the Dubai Parks and Resorts theme park complex. Photo: Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts

The Polynesia-inspired resort at Dubai Parks and Resorts is bringing back its Kids Go Free offer in time for Eid Al Adha. The offer includes free stay and dining, plus late check-out for children accompanied by a paying adult.

The package also includes unlimited access to all Dubai Parks and Resorts attractions including Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Water Park, Riverland Dubai and Real Madrid World.

Valid until September 30; Dubai Parks and Resorts; 04 810 9999

Tryp by Wyndham

The living area of a premium room at the Barsha Heights property. Photo: Tryp by Wyndham

The budget property of American brand Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is offering a 36-hour offer for Eid Al Adha at its Barsha Heights property, inclusive of early check-in and late check-out at 6pm. Children under five years stay for free and there is a further 50 per cent discount for children between six and 11 years. There are also discounts on dining and spa experiences as well as complimentary transfers to Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Mall, Nakheel Mall and Mall of the Emirates. Guests also get free entry to Soluna Restaurants & Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah, including transfers.

Valid until September 30; Barsha Heights; 04 247 6666

JA Resorts & Hotels

JA Beach Hotel has a buy two, get one night free offer during Eid Al Adha. Photo: JA Resorts and Hotels

At two JA Resorts & Hotels properties – JA Palm Tree Court and JA Beach Hotel – guests who book for two nights will get the third night free for Eid Al Adha. The offer also includes 20 per cent off dining, spa and other experiences, as well as a free stay for children under 12 years.

Valid between June 4 and 14; Jebel Ali; 04 814 5555

The H Dubai

The hotel is located along Sheikh Zayed Road. Photo: The H Dubai

The family-friendly city escape is offering 25 per cent off room rates for Eid Al Adha, including a free stay for up to two children aged 12 and under. The offer is inclusive of an Eid Brunch at Eat & Meet for two adults, with children under 12 dining for free, plus a Dh100 spa voucher and complimentary shuttle service to Dubai Outlet Mall and Yas Island (for those with valid theme park tickets).

Valid between June 4 and 10; Sheikh Zayed Road; 04 501 8888

Leva Hotel

The property has a rooftop swimming pool. Photo: Leva Hotel

Also on Sheikh Zayed Road, and minutes away from Dubai Mall and City Walk, Leva Hotel is offering 30 per cent off its room rates for Eid Al Adha. Enjoy a swim on the rooftop with skyline views and uninterrupted sights of Burj Khalifa at this boutique property.

Valid between May 30 and June 6; Sheikh Zayed Road; 04 526 6000

Park Hyatt

lagoon pool at Park Hyatt Dubai

Celebrating its 20-year anniversary in Dubai, having opened its doors on August 1, 2005, Park Hyatt is offering guests the “Ultimate Escape” over Eid Al Adha this year. Guests can enjoy daily breakfast at Brasserie du Park and take advantage of discounted dining at restaurants such as The Thai Kitchen, Noepe and Boardwalk. In addition to complimentary drinks upon arrival, guests will also receive a free room upgrade, early check-in, late check-out and access to sports facilities, including tennis courts and golf courses and the pool area.

Valid until September 30; Dubai Creek Club St – Port Saeed; 04 602 1234

Abu Dhabi

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Emirates Palace is one of Abu Dhabi's most visited attractions. Photo: Mandarin Oriental

Abu Dhabi's landmark hotel has launched an Eid to Remember package, which includes daily breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner at Vendome, its all-day dining restaurant – valid for two adults and up to two children.

There are also themed set menus at Lebanese Terrace and The Supper Club Dinner, a social and immersive dining experience.

Valid between June 6 and 9, West Corniche Road; 02 690 9000

Four Seasons Al Maryah Island

Enjoy 15 per cent off room rates over Eid Al Adha. Photo: Four Seasons

Stay at Four Seasons Al Maryah Island this long weekend for two nights or more, and you can enjoy 15 per cent discount on the room rate. Enjoy the hotel's various offerings such as The Pearl Spa & Wellness, dining at restaurants such as Butcher & Still or Cafe Milano and unwinding at the scenic pool terrace. For shopping, head to The Galleria Al Maryah Island, or speak with the hotel concierge, who can help to arrange more cultural or adventurous explorations.

Valid during Eid Al Adha; Al Maryah Island; 02 333 2222

Hilton Yas Island

Visit the local theme parks when you stay at Hilton Yas Island. Photo: Hilton

If you want to be near the action over Eid, then Hilton Yas Island is a great staycation option. Not only because it's located close to theme parks such as Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World, but guests will receive access to one of the theme parks per night of their stay. The hotel is also home to many restaurants, is located along Yas Bay and is close to Yas Mall, in case an afternoon escape from the heat is on the cards. All registered guests will receive theme park access. Children under 12 stay and eat for free.

Valid June 6-9; Yas Bay; 02 208 6888

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri

Choose between three Eid staycation offers at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi. Photo: Shangri-La

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri is offering several deals this Eid. While every package on the Eat Play Love staycation offer will include breakfasts at Sofra Bld, each will include a different bespoke experience each night you stay at the hotel, from chocolate making (Eat) and a traditional Abra boat ride (Play) to a relaxing foot massage (Love).

Valid during Eid Al Adha; Khor Al Maqta; 02 509 8888

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Enjoy a family-friendly hotel alongside complimentary tickets to one of Yas Island's theme parks. Photo: Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

This Eid, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is offering a family-friendly break, with its staycation package including one complimentary theme park ticket per person to any of Yas Island's many theme parks, including Ferrari World and Yas Waterpark, Elsewhere, there is plenty do within the hotel, and in the local neighbourhood – from visiting some of the hotel's 12 restaurants and bars, seeing the capital from the 74th floor observation deck, or taking a dip in one of three outdoor pools or heading out to nearby Marina Mall and visiting neighbouring Qasr Al Watan.

Valid for Eid. Minimum two-night booking to avail the offer. Corniche St, Al Bateen; 02 811 5555

Sharjah

Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa

Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa offers private beach access. Photo: Neil Corder

The beachfront resort's family package allows guests to book two rooms and enjoy half price off the second room for children under 16. Amenities include a pool, private beach, spa treatments, a children’s club and gym facilities.

Ongoing; Al Muntazah Street; 06 563 0000

The Chedi Al Bait

The Chedi Al Bait is a 65-key luxury hotel. Photo: The Chedi Al Bait

In the heart of Sharjah’s heritage district, experience open-air barbecues in your own private villa this Eid Al Adha. Each villa can accommodate up to 12 guests, and includes breakfast, 15 per cent off on food and beverage, spa credit of Dh150, and free shuttle service to Al Heera Public Beach.

Valid during Eid Al Adha; Corniche Street; 06 502 5555

Ajman

Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel

Bahi Ajman Palace is located along Ajman Corniche. Photo: HMH Hotel Group

Offering direct beach access, this cosy resort is a family favourite in the emirate and ideal for those seeking a tranquil Eid stay. All rooms include complimentary breakfast for up to two children, 20 per cent off food and beverage, and late check-out subject to availability.

Ongoing, Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street; 06 701 8888

Ras Al Khaimah

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Al Marjan beachfront suite comes with a private pool. Photo: Movenpick

There's something for everyone at this island resort, from watersports and a well-equipped gym to a wellness hub, three outdoor pools and a children's club. Foodies can head to The Market for an all-day buffet, have a light lunch in the laid-back Beach House, and check out Boons for bistro classics or Neo Sky Bar for sundowners.

During Eid, guests can enjoy 25 per cent off the best room rates, and tuck into a special buffet on the first and second day of Eid.

Valid between June 1 and 10; Al Marjan Island; 07 246 0000

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort

The property has a number of upgrade options and complimentary services. Photo: Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort

At this beachfront retreat, enjoy French elegance with an Arabian twist via two packages. The Ultimate Coastal Retreat package includes a complimentary room upgrade, access to the club lounge, 20 per cent off spa treatments and late check-out.

The Signature Suite Experience includes club lounge access, a one-time complimentary mini bar, breakfast in bed or in the pool for two, dinner for two at Reunion restaurant and special gifts at turndown.

Valid throughout summer; Al Hamra Beach; 07 209 6000

Villains

Queens of the Stone Age

Matador

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Director: Simon Curtis Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan Rating: 4/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand UAE fixtures

May 9, v Malaysia

May 10, v Qatar

May 13, v Malaysia

May 15, v Qatar

May 18 and 19, semi-finals

May 20, final

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

The 12 Syrian entities delisted by UK Ministry of Interior

Ministry of Defence

General Intelligence Directorate

Air Force Intelligence Agency

Political Security Directorate

Syrian National Security Bureau

Military Intelligence Directorate

Army Supply Bureau

General Organisation of Radio and TV

Al Watan newspaper

Cham Press TV

Sama TV

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

When Umm Kulthum performed in Abu Dhabi Known as The Lady of Arabic Song, Umm Kulthum performed in Abu Dhabi on November 28, 1971, as part of celebrations for the fifth anniversary of the accession of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan as Ruler of Abu Dhabi. A concert hall was constructed for the event on land that is now Al Nahyan Stadium, behind Al Wahda Mall. The audience were treated to many of Kulthum's most well-known songs as part of the sold-out show, including Aghadan Alqak and Enta Omri.

AL%20BOOM %3Cp%20style%3D%22text-align%3Ajustify%3B%22%3E%26nbsp%3B%26nbsp%3B%26nbsp%3BDirector%3AAssad%20Al%20Waslati%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%20style%3D%22text-align%3Ajustify%3B%22%3E%0DStarring%3A%20Omar%20Al%20Mulla%2C%20Badr%20Hakami%20and%20Rehab%20Al%20Attar%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20ADtv%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE Premiership Results

Dubai Exiles 24-28 Jebel Ali Dragons

Abu Dhabi Harlequins 43-27 Dubai Hurricanes Fixture

Friday, March 29, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons, The Sevens, Dubai

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

IF YOU GO



The flights: FlyDubai offers direct flights to Catania Airport from Dubai International Terminal 2 daily with return fares starting from Dh1,895.



The details: Access to the 2,900-metre elevation point at Mount Etna by cable car and 4x4 transport vehicle cost around €57.50 (Dh248) per adult. Entry into Teatro Greco costs €10 (Dh43). For more go to www.visitsicily.info Where to stay: Hilton Giardini Naxos offers beachfront access and accessible to Taormina and Mount Etna. Rooms start from around €130 (Dh561) per night, including taxes.

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

Citizenship-by-investment programmes United Kingdom The UK offers three programmes for residency. The UK Overseas Business Representative Visa lets you open an overseas branch office of your existing company in the country at no extra investment. For the UK Tier 1 Innovator Visa, you are required to invest £50,000 (Dh238,000) into a business. You can also get a UK Tier 1 Investor Visa if you invest £2 million, £5m or £10m (the higher the investment, the sooner you obtain your permanent residency). All UK residency visas get approved in 90 to 120 days and are valid for 3 years. After 3 years, the applicant can apply for extension of another 2 years. Once they have lived in the UK for a minimum of 6 months every year, they are eligible to apply for permanent residency (called Indefinite Leave to Remain). After one year of ILR, the applicant can apply for UK passport. The Caribbean Depending on the country, the investment amount starts from $100,000 (Dh367,250) and can go up to $400,000 in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take between four to five months to receive a passport. Portugal The investment amount ranges from €350,000 to €500,000 (Dh1.5m to Dh2.16m) in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take a maximum of six months to receive a Golden Visa. Applicants can apply for permanent residency after five years and Portuguese citizenship after six years. “Among European countries with residency programmes, Portugal has been the most popular because it offers the most cost-effective programme to eventually acquire citizenship of the European Union without ever residing in Portugal,” states Veronica Cotdemiey of Citizenship Invest. Greece The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Greece is €250,000, making it the cheapest real estate residency visa scheme in Europe. You can apply for residency in four months and citizenship after seven years. Spain The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Spain is €500,000. You can apply for permanent residency after five years and citizenship after 10 years. It is not necessary to live in Spain to retain and renew the residency visa permit. Cyprus Cyprus offers the quickest route to citizenship of a European country in only six months. An investment of €2m in real estate is required, making it the highest priced programme in Europe. Malta The Malta citizenship by investment programme is lengthy and investors are required to contribute sums as donations to the Maltese government. The applicant must either contribute at least €650,000 to the National Development & Social Fund. Spouses and children are required to contribute €25,000; unmarried children between 18 and 25 and dependent parents must contribute €50,000 each. The second step is to make an investment in property of at least €350,000 or enter a property rental contract for at least €16,000 per annum for five years. The third step is to invest at least €150,000 in bonds or shares approved by the Maltese government to be kept for at least five years. Candidates must commit to a minimum physical presence in Malta before citizenship is granted. While you get residency in two months, you can apply for citizenship after a year. Egypt A one-year residency permit can be bought if you purchase property in Egypt worth $100,000. A three-year residency is available for those who invest $200,000 in property, and five years for those who purchase property worth $400,000. Source: Citizenship Invest and Aqua Properties