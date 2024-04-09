Real Madrid World at Dubai Parks and Resorts is now open

The hotly anticipated Real Madrid World in Dubai Parks and Resorts opened its doors open today, offering football fans and thrill-seekers a brand-new day out just in time for the Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

The world's first Real Madrid-themed amusement park is spread across three zones called Champions Avenue, Celebration Plaza and Stars Avenue. The new park also offers more than 40 themed rides, attractions and experiences, including the region’s first wooden roller coaster, the world's tallest amusement ride, a Real Madrid trophies arena, and themed restaurants and retail stores, where visitors can snap up personalised merchandise.

Created exclusively in conjunction with the Spanish football club it takes its name from, the new park allows fans to feel closer to their sporting heroes thanks to experiences such as the White Hearts walk-through, which takes visitors through the past, present and future of the club, with interactive experiences that promises to make every visitor a true “Madridista” fan.

Already a key presence in the city, with the Real Madrid Foundation Academy UAE that hopes to train up future generations of players,

Real Madrid fans can enjoy numerous football themed experiences, rides and attractions at the brand new space within Dubai Parks and Resorts. Photo Dubai Parks and Resorts

The Bernabea experience, meanwhile, introduces fans to the thrill of the players' locker room, as well as taking them to the centre spot on the famous pitch. It also reveals the secret sanctuary that is home to the 14 European Cups – plus the 11 Basketball European Cups – deep within the stadium itself.

Read More From Harry Potter to Real Madrid, how UAE theme parks are evolving

For those eager to practise the game, La Fabrica training pitch allows guests to enjoy a kick about, with full-sized footballs for adults and child sizes for younger players, to allow everyone to embrace their inner football star and practise penalty shots.

Adrenalin seekers can check out the Hala Madrid wooden roller coaster, which will whisk visitors through the emotional highs and lows of Real Madrid's European Cup journey. Nearby is the Stars Flyer, a 460-foot-tall amusement ride – making it the highest in the world – that promises fans an heart-pumping ride, while The Wave – La Ola is a family ride that embraces the loyalty of fans who can stand up, as if applauding the team. With seats modelled on the seating of the stadium, this is one for die-hard supporters.

Factory of Dreams, meanwhile, is a virtual simulator that promises to take guests on a “journey full of surprises”, while the Hands Up! drop tower will raise guests to giddy heights, before plunging them back to ground. Themed for the Victory Cup, this allows visitors to help raise the trophy together with the team.

Fans can enjoy a kick about and learn new skills at Real Madrid World. Photo: Dubai Parks and Resorts

True fans can head to the training camps and programmes, where anyone aged 6 and over can learn new skills and the art of teamwork. A warm-up session is followed by basic trick shots, and finished with a short team game, where players can show off their skills to full effect.

The park also offers 15 daily shows, from interactive freestyle football, to cast-led performances.

Real Madrid World has opened in time for the Eid celebrations. Photo Dubai Parks and Resorts

To round off the day, visitors can buy official Real Madrid merchandise, including the official club shirts, that can be personalised, while the park is scattered with numerous restaurants and food carts, with many offering dishes with a Spanish twist.

Fernando Eiroa, chief executive at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “The world’s first and only Real Madrid-theme park celebrates the world’s love for sports and theme parks, presenting a unique adventure that has never been done or seen before. Real Madrid World will showcase the winning spirit of Real Madrid, embodying the deep passion that brings the club to life.”

Real Madrid World is open from noon t9 9pm Sunday to Thursday, and noon to 10pm on Friday and Saturday. Day passes cost Dh295 are available at www.dubaiparksandresorts.com or at the entrance gate.