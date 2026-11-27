Hello and welcome to Weekender, the newsletter that guides you through the highlights of our Weekend edition.
Cover story
Hidden culinary gems – discover 10 of Abu Dhabi’s best-kept secret neighbourhood restaurants.
Weekend reads
The opening of new train stations in Al Dhafra marks another milestone in the railway expansion across the UAE.
Football World Cup winner Paul Pogba describes his unlikely career change into camel racing, and why he is encouraging his fans to join the ride.
How a unique festival of Islamic Art in Cambridge is hoping to change and challenge perceptions of the faith in the UK.
The essay
Culture
Emirati author and poet Salem Balhnf shares with The National his message of hope and unity before Eid Al Etihad.
Take in the starlit sky in Al Quaa: How glamping in the desert is a stressless way to escape city life and experience the beauty of the Milky Way.
Arts Review: How Netflix got us fascinated with the dramatic rise and fall of crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried.
Money
UAE Property: Could traffic and congestion be turning away buyers from property sales?
Plus
How a 70-year-old glassblower in Damascus is struggling to find someone to pass the trade on to
Find out how well you've kept up with the news of the past seven days in our Quiz of the Week.
Plus much, much more in our latest Weekend edition.
And in case you missed it last week: Conflict vs climate: How war takes toll on Middle East's environment
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- UAE Today: The latest news and analysis from the Emirates
- The Editor's Briefing: Our Editor-in-Chief's weekly reflections and curated must-reads
- Checking In: Travel updates from the past week
- Energy This Week: Insights into the latest trends in oil, clean energy and more
- Future Beat: A weekly round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world
- The Middle East Today: The must-read newsletter for the region
- View From London: What matters this week in the UK and around Europe
- The Arts Edit: Your guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective
- Beshara: Your weekly dose of good news
- View from DC: The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau
- The Climate Edit: Chart our changing world with the latest climate and environmental news