Hello and welcome to Weekender, the newsletter that guides you through the highlights of our Weekend edition.

Cover story

Inside the restaurants that fed a young UAE.

Hidden culinary gems – discover 10 of Abu Dhabi’s best-kept secret neighbourhood restaurants.

Weekend reads

Welcome to Al Dhafra. Photo: Etihad Rail

The opening of new train stations in Al Dhafra marks another milestone in the railway expansion across the UAE.

Football World Cup winner Paul Pogba describes his unlikely career change into camel racing, and why he is encouraging his fans to join the ride.

How a unique festival of Islamic Art in Cambridge is hoping to change and challenge perceptions of the faith in the UK.

The essay

Culture

The responsibility of writing a national song. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court

Emirati author and poet Salem Balhnf shares with The National his message of hope and unity before Eid Al Etihad.

Take in the starlit sky in Al Quaa: How glamping in the desert is a stressless way to escape city life and experience the beauty of the Milky Way.

Arts Review: How Netflix got us fascinated with the dramatic rise and fall of crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried.

Money

Traffic affects people's quality of life. Antonie Robertson/The National

UAE Property: Could traffic and congestion be turning away buyers from property sales?

Plus

Making waves. Photo: SailGP

How a 70-year-old glassblower in Damascus is struggling to find someone to pass the trade on to

Find out how well you've kept up with the news of the past seven days in our Quiz of the Week.

Plus much, much more in our latest Weekend edition.

And in case you missed it last week: Conflict vs climate: How war takes toll on Middle East's environment

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