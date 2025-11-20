Negotiations at the Cop30 United Nations climate summit in Belem in Brazil have – as is usual for such events – been going down to the wire, with the host nation’s president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, having arrived on Wednesday to help speed progress.

As John Dennehy, who has attended several Cops, reports for The National, officials have been looking for agreement on multiple issues, including carbon markets, finance, emissions curbs and adaptation.

National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) – blueprints for how nations will cope with the changes brought about by climate change – have been high on the agenda at Cop30, which is scheduled to end tomorrow.

An alliance to support these NAPs was launched yesterday with the aim of harnessing resources to support adaptation.

Given that the 2015 Paris Agreement’s target of limiting temperature increases to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels is looking increasingly out of reach, the focus on how nations will cope with the effects of climate change is no surprise.

Also making the news at Cop30 has been a UAE plan to ramp up a scheme that offers weather alerts to farmers in low and middle-income nations.

AIM for Scale has already helped tens of millions of farmers since its launch two years ago, sending out warnings about pests and other agricultural hazards including monsoons.

Now, the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court and the Gates Foundation, the two organisations spearheading the initiative, have said they would like to reach 100 million farmers by 2030.

While severe rainfall is becoming more common as a result of climate change, so are water shortages.

Speaking to The National at Cop30, Abdulla Balalaa, the UAE’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, warned of a “shocking” situation when it comes to access to water.

Mr Balalaa said that by the end of the decade 3.5 billion people would not have access to water for at least one month a year.

Such concerns will also be under discussion at another major international gathering, the UN Water Conference, which takes place in the UAE in just over a year’s time, with the Emirates co-hosting with Senegal.

Hussein Kallaa and his wife Lina plant their land in the village of Al-Abadeh in Eastern Ghouta. Hasan Belal for The National

Just as last week The National and The Climate Edit highlighted the severe drought affecting Iran, so this week there is a focus on a devastating shortage of water blighting Syria.

Reporting from Eastern Ghouta, Nada Maucourant Atallah has spoken to one farmer whose land has not yielded a single crop this season.

The drought is the worst in Syria for four decades, with the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation stating that rainfall in some areas is down 70 per cent.

While attributing any single weather event to climate change is difficult, droughts are becoming more common.

Read more here.

A Mediterranean monk seal in Lebanon. Terre Liban

Environmental campaigners are opposing the construction of a coastal villa about 40km north of Beirut over fears that it will take away Lebanon’s most prominent breeding site for the threatened Mediterranean monk seal.

Similar tensions between preserving nature and allowing development have flared at countless thousands of locations across the globe. In Lebanon, as Jamie Prentis reports, they also highlight concerns about an elite harming the environment and the privatisation of the coastline.

Populations of the Mediterranean monk seal have grown in recent years – the International Union for Conservation of Nature once classified it as Critically Endangered, but now lists it as Vulnerable – but the number of adults is measured only in the hundreds, and increases have mainly been in Greek waters.

As the row continues, activists will be brought before a judge next week.

Read more here and here.

The big fact

By 2035 more than $310 billion will have to be spent by developing countries each year so they can adapt to climate change, according to the UN Environment Programme.

Jargon buster

Adaptation This is the term for actions to reduce the harmful impacts of climate change. It also includes measures to exploit opportunities that emerge. Measures are expected to deal with both current and future risks. Examples include having better coastal defences to cope with sea-level rises, and reforestation, which can, as well as mitigating climate change, limit impacts like flooding.

