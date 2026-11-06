The biggest noise in combat sports: Bruce Buffer on three decades as the official voice of UFC

Bruce Buffer is one of the most recognisable voices in combat sports today.

The UFC announcer made his company debut back in 1996, before joining the world's leading MMA organisation full-time at UFC 13 a year later.

Since then he has introduced everyone from Randy Couture, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Conor McGregor and many more.

His signature "It's time!" before every headline bout is now part of sporting vocabulary, on a par with "Let's get ready to rumble" - the famous catchphrase of his half-brother Michael, the legendary boxing announcer.

Bruce brings a unique energy and flavour to every championship fight. Fighters and audiences wait with bated breath whenever he delivers the official result, wondering whether he will utter the words "And new ..." or "And still ...".

Bruce was in Abu Dhabi last month, where he once again lent his unmistakable voice to UFC 333. Bruce spoke to The National ahead of the showpiece event.

How did you start your journey in the UFC?

I started over 30 years ago. I've been the manager of my legendary brother, Michael Buffer, known for his famous "Let's get ready to rumble" trademark phrase. We met later in life. We never grew up together. I met him when I was 28 years old, and four years after that, I sold two companies that I was doing very, very well at. But I was burned out on what I was doing.

And I decided to take over management and become his business partner. Because he had never made a hat or a T-shirt with the phrase "Let's get ready to rumble". It wasn't trademarked properly, and I had this vision to trademark it so it could be protected.

We talked about my announcing, but we agreed I would never announce boxing. It would be a conflict of interest. I said, ‘That's OK, something will come along’.

UFC came along in 1993. In 1995, I contracted for Michael to announce UFC 6 & 7. And due to a big contract we had with WCW (Word Championship Wrestling), they were very upset.

I got a call from WCW, and they were a little upset, and Michael wanted to stay with WCW. So I had to pull him from that after he did his three shows, the contract that we had. I pulled him, and it took me about a year and a half to convince the UFC to make me the announcer.

I announced a couple of events. A year and a half went by; they wouldn't hire me permanently. And then I co-starred on the TV show Friends. I convinced the owner while we were filming the episode … I'm gonna ask him one more time, and I'll never ask him again. ‘Now I'm co-starring on the biggest comedy on TV, as your announcer. You've never got publicity like this. I want to be the announcer; I want to grow with you. Do everything I can to help you build this brand. I don't want any money for that. I just believe that this is gonna be huge’.

That was the best poker hand I ever made in my life. That's how it started.

Can you talk us through how you developed your style of announcing?

Well, with all respect to other announcers, and my brother Michael, who is so poised with his James Bond image, his looks, and his fantastic voice, talking to the audience, and capturing them all with this amazing voice. To all the other announcers out there, that's all great.

But I have this tiger inside me. Being a martial artist since I was 12, I wanted to move. I had to move. I found that I was announcing very stiff.

Then I started to move around, and over the years, I perfected my style. I wanted to have my own individual style. I didn't want to be just another announcer standing still. I told myself, within three years of when I started, if I didn't develop my own distinct style, I was gonna quit.

Everything worked out according to schedule.

How is your relationship with your half-brother, Michael?

Well, we're so busy with our businesses (Bruce is president and CEO of their company, The Buffer Partnership) and my building this brand over these last 35-plus years. But even when we're doing business, we are still brothers, and we're having fun. My brother and I are very, very close.

He relies on me and my decision-making process. He gives me the reins, and I need the reins free to run and conduct the business. So I'm announcing, and he is in announcing, and all these fantastic offers come my way to announce the Fifa World Cup or NFL games. Many, many different things that I do around the world. I never do anything that will interfere with my management of his career.

You've been in the UFC pretty much since the beginning. Can you tell us about your favourite memories?

When you go back and you think about the great night at the Ultimate Fighter finale of the very first season, when the UFC was on a tightrope. And Dana White and the Fertitta brothers rolled the dice to create that show on Spike TV.

And that final event between Stefan Bonnar and Forrest Griffin was watched by 12-15 million people, which created this huge role that took the UFC on. And like I always say, we made Spike TV, and Spike TV made us. That's the most memorable night.

Of course, the White House (UFC 250), the honour of being on the historic grounds of the White House and doing the show for the military and the first responders and the veterans. Most memorable night.

Bruce Buffer during UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Bruce Buffer during UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / T…

Would you have some favourite matches or fighters?

I have so many favourites. The White House event, the battle between (Justin) Gaethje and (Ilia) Topuria. It's one of the greatest fights I've ever seen.

You go back to the old days, the battles of Randy Couture, you know, defending his championship in so many amazing fights. Tito Ortiz with Ken Shamrock, when they first fought, the electricity that it brought to the arena was incredible. And then you go to Paddy Pimblett, walking in, and the arena just erupting. Of course, Conor McGregor fights.

Fighter-wise. Chuck Liddell. One of the greatest role models of all, both inside and outside the octagon, Georges St-Pierre. Jon Jones, he is, and I think all will agree, the greatest fighter of all time. Although there are many others like Dimitrius Johnson, and others. And then you have up-and-comers like Paddy Pimblett, the heyday of Ronda Rousey, when she was just setting the world on fire. There's just so many memorable fighters.

You're back in Abu Dhabi. How often have you visited the UAE and what does Abu Dhabi mean to you and the UFC?

My first experience in Abu Dhabi was back in, I think it was 1997 or 98, when Sheikh Tahnoun was putting on the Abu Dhabi Submission Wrestling Championships here. I realised how beautiful Abu Dhabi was, and how wonderful the country is. The people were so personable, so courteous.

Then when we put on the first UFC here in Abu Dhabi, very memorable. Then you get back to the Covid days. When we had to spend two weeks here at the hotel to have the events, I remember getting room service. And they would come to my door in a hazmat suit.

There are a lot of experiences here. It's so clean, and there's so much to do. I drove the Formula One cars, which was awesome. And there's the restaurants here … the food, the service. I can't say enough about the people. Everybody's just so, so courteous here. It's a true pleasure.

What are your plans for the future?

I am enjoying my beloved UFC. I plan on being here for as long, physically and mentally, as I'm prepared to do. The moment that my passion wanes, or I can't do it the way I want to do it, it's time for me to say I'm gonna retire.

But my passion just gets stronger. I recently said that I'm looking forward to UFC 400. It doesn't mean I'm gonna stop at 400, but my plan is to be at 400. So you're stuck with me for another five to 10 years.

My other plans are the NFL, entertainment events like America's Got Talent, and other major entertainment events. Eventually, I want to announce the Super Bowl, which is in the works in the next few years. That will surprise you.

I just had the honour to appear on the field for the Fifa World Cup. I mean, what sporting event is bigger than that? Amazing to do the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final. Formula One, I can go on and on.

So, aside from UFC, I have these other opportunities coming my way, along with my businesses and the products that I produce. So I'm enjoying life.