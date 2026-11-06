  • Trump says US action on Iran ‘virtually an occupation’ and warns of further strikes
  • Putin meets Iranian security council chief Rezaei in Moscow
  • US held talks with Tehran on deporting Iranians during war, report says
  • Saudi air defences intercept drone in eastern region
  • Turkish soldier killed by 'cross-border fire from Iran'
  • Iranian Foreign Minister holds calls with Saudi and Qatari peers
Updated: November 06, 2026, 3:19 AM