Dana White on why Abu Dhabi is ‘a very special place’ for UFC as Usman Nurmagomedov waits in wings

Dana White is no stranger to Abu Dhabi. The UFC president has visited the emirate regularly for almost two decades. His enthusiasm shows no sign of waning.

As the UFC returns to Etihad Arena for UFC 333 on Saturday, White says Abu Dhabi remains one of the most important destinations on the organisation’s global calendar.

“Abu Dhabi is a very special place to us,” White tells The National. “We always try to deliver here.”

The UFC’s relationship with Abu Dhabi dates back to 2009, while the extraordinary Fight Island series during the Covid-19 pandemic cemented the emirate’s place in the organisation’s history.

White still looks back on that period with particular fondness.

“Fight Island was really special for us,” he says. “We had a blast over here during probably the scariest time in human history. It was incredible. It was a great experience, and there’s always going to be a special place in our hearts here at the UFC for Abu Dhabi.”

With a stacked card featuring two title fights, there is plenty for fans to get excited about. Etihad Arena is sold out, although White managed to find a few extra tickets for one particularly eager young Emirati fan at Thursday’s press conference. The youngster had offered to let White shave his head in exchange for tickets. White handed them over for free – meaning the fan got his UFC seats and kept his hair.

White believes Abu Dhabi’s attraction extends beyond the fights themselves.

“The thing about putting on events, fights, concerts, whatever it may be, it’s about destinations – the hotels, the restaurants, all the other things to do here, and then the fight.”

Previous slide Next slide Alexander Volkanovski, left, and Movsar Evloev ahead of their featherweight title fight at UFC 333 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Alexander Volkanovski, left, and Movsar Evloev ahead of thei…

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili will complete their trilogy at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi Show caption: Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili will complete their trilogy a…

Alexander Volkanovski, left, will take on Movsar Evloev at the Etihad Arena on Saturday Show caption: Alexander Volkanovski, left, will take on Movsar Evloev at t…

UFC CEO Dana White at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi Show caption: UFC CEO Dana White at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi

Petr Yan will take on Merab Dvalishvili in their bantamweight trilogy fight Show caption: Petr Yan will take on Merab Dvalishvili in their bantamweigh…

Merab Dvalishvili at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi Show caption: Merab Dvalishvili at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi

Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev ahead of their featherweight title fight Show caption: Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev ahead of their feath…

Champion Alexander Volkanovski takes part in the press conference ahead of his title fight against Movsar Evloev in the featherweight division. UFC 333. Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Champion Alexander Volkanovski takes part in the press confe…

Petr Yan at the Etihad Arena Show caption: Petr Yan at the Etihad Arena

Fans at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi Show caption: Fans at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi



















The UFC’s business also grew dramatically during the pandemic, with Abu Dhabi playing a central role in keeping mixed martial arts alive while other sports were on life support.

“Our business grew like 77 per cent during Covid,” White says. “Fans from all over the world were watching what was going on here in Abu Dhabi.”

The UFC president believes that experience helped create a lasting connection between the world’s leading MMA organisation, its fighters and the UAE capital.

“It was a special time,” he says.

This is the second time since the Iran war kicked off that the UFC has returned to Abu Dhabi following UFC Fight Night in July. Between that and helping stage live events during the pandemic, Abu Dhabi’s relationship with the UFC is one defined by overcoming adversity.

Expanding on the close ties, White said: “Relationships are based on how do you react when bad things happen? And Abu Dhabi’s been very good to us, and we reciprocate.”

Looking back on UFC 321

That relationship has also survived some painful nights.

At the last numbered event in Abu Dhabi 12 months ago, fans were left disappointed as the main event turned into a damp squib. The bout was ruled a no-contest after Tom Aspinall was unable to continue after receiving a knuckle-deep eye poke, ruled unintentional, by Ciryl Gane.

The prevailing sense among many fight fans was that the UFC owed Abu Dhabi a memorable event to make up for it. White laughed off the suggestion.

UFC 321 in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Ciryl Gane (black shorts) pokes Tom Aspinall in the eyes leading to a no contest at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. All pictures by Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Ciryl Gane (black shorts) pokes Tom Aspinall in the eyes lea…

Tom Aspinall's fight with Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title was a no contest after an eye poke. Show caption: Tom Aspinall's fight with Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight tit…

Tom Aspinall suffered eye damage leading to a no contest. Show caption: Tom Aspinall suffered eye damage leading to a no contest.

Tom Aspinall, left, and Ciryl Gane trade blows before the incident that led to a no contest. Show caption: Tom Aspinall, left, and Ciryl Gane trade blows before the in…

Mackenzie Dern, left, lands a straight left on Virna Jandiroba in the co-main event. Show caption: Mackenzie Dern, left, lands a straight left on Virna Jandiro…

Mackenzie Dern celebrates victory over Virna Jandiroba. Show caption: Mackenzie Dern celebrates victory over Virna Jandiroba.

Mackenzie Dern becomes champion at Etihad Arena. Show caption: Mackenzie Dern becomes champion at Etihad Arena.

Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue shorts) by decision in a bantamweight bout at UFC 321. Show caption: Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue s…

Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue shorts) by decision. Show caption: Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue s…

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives instructions to cousin Umar Nurmagomedov. Show caption: Khabib Nurmagomedov gives instructions to cousin Umar Nurmag…

Alexander Volkov (red shorts) beat Jailton Almeida (yellow shorts) by decision in a heavyweight bout at UFC 321. Show caption: Alexander Volkov (red shorts) beat Jailton Almeida (yellow s…

Alexander Volkov has his hand raised. Show caption: Alexander Volkov has his hand raised.

Azamat Murzakanov (black shorts) beat Aleksandar Rakic (white shorts) by TKO. Show caption: Azamat Murzakanov (black shorts) beat Aleksandar Rakic (whit…

Quillan Salkilld knocked out Nasrat Haqparast with a first-round head kick in their lightweight bout. Show caption: Quillan Salkilld knocked out Nasrat Haqparast with a first-r…

Ikram Aliskerov celebrates with his coach and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Show caption: Ikram Aliskerov celebrates with his coach and former UFC lig…

Valter Walker (yellow shorts) beats Louie Sutherland by heal hook in their heavyweight bout. Show caption: Valter Walker (yellow shorts) beats Louie Sutherland by heal…

Nathaniel Wood (red shorts) was involved in an entertaining bout against Jose Miguel Delgado. Englishman Wood took the bout via split decision. Show caption: Nathaniel Wood (red shorts) was involved in an entertaining …

Chris Barnett was given time out and Hamdy Abdelwahab had a point taken off for repeated shots to the back of the head. Egyptian Abdelwahab would go on to take victory by unanimous decision, Show caption: Chris Barnett was given time out and Hamdy Abdelwahab had a …

Hamdy Abdelwahab (black shorts) takes a punch from Chris Barnett (yellow shorts) in their heavyweight fight. Show caption: Hamdy Abdelwahab (black shorts) takes a punch from Chris Bar…

Mitch Raposo (black shorts) gets taken to the mat by Azat Maksum (blue shorts). The American would win the catchweight bout by decision. Show caption: Mitch Raposo (black shorts) gets taken to the mat by Azat Ma…







































“I don’t know if UFC ‘owes us one’. I mean, this is a contact sport. Anything is possible. These things happen,” he says. “But, you know, Abu Dhabi is a very special place to us. We always try to deliver here.”

Asked for an injury date on Aspinall, White said his staff were in contact with the Englishman and his team but gave no update on when he might be ready to return from his injuries.

“When he's ready, he's going to let us know.”

Gane has since been promoted from interim to full champion without having to fight, something unprecedented in the promotion’s history. Why the exception?

“I mean, he's been here forever. He's fought everybody; we knew Tom wasn't coming back anytime soon.”

Gane will defend the belt for the first time next month at Madison Square Garden against Josh Hokit.

Nurmagomedov to the UFC?

One fighter linked with a move to the UFC is Usman Nurmagomedov. He is officially out of contract with rival organisation the PFL following his win over Archie Colgan at PFL New York in July.

He is locked into a 90-day exclusive negotiating period with the PFL, meaning he cannot officially sign or negotiate with other promotions like the UFC until this window expires. That window is closing soon.

Usman Nurmagomedov. Chris Whiteoak / The National. Show caption: Usman Nurmagomedov. Chris Whiteoak / The National.

A switch to the UFC has long been mooted. There is already a familial connection: Usman’s brother, Umar, already fights there while their famous cousin, Khabib, is regarded as one of the UFC’s greatest champions of all time.

When asked if any talks had been held with the Dagestani, White gave little away.

“Well, contractually, I don't know where he's at right now, but obviously, when he's a free agent, and he's able to talk to us, we're interested.”

RAF and boxing a threat to UFC?

Another hot topic is crossover between disciplines and organisations. The UFC is happy to let stars such as Khamzat Chimaev and Arman Tsarukyan compete in RAF wrestling. Both are slated to compete at RAF’s inaugural Abu Dhabi event next month.

While wrestling is an important part of MMA, so too is boxing. One fighter particularly keen to chance his arm in the latter is UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

The American went on an epic social media rant recently, threatening to quit the UFC as he voiced his frustration at the disparity between what the promotion’s top stars earn and the rest of the roster.

Never one to miss an opportunity to step into the ring with a fighter capable of killing him, Jake Paul urged Strickland to reach out and set up a boxing match.

White hasn’t commented on Strickland’s situation, which is not without precedent. Conor McGregor took part in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, while several former UFC stars who are no longer under contract have also swapped the octagon for the squared circle.

So why is White happy to allow his fighters to cross over into one discipline but is seemingly less enthusiastic about boxing? Does he see it as a threat to the UFC’s product?

“I’m trying to think off the top of my head. Tell me one good experience where a UFC fighter or an MMA fighter has crossed over into boxing and it’s ended unbelievably well?”

He’s got me. I can’t.

UFC 333 predictions

As for UFC 333, White refuses to predict the outcomes of a card featuring two championship fights: Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight title against Movsar Evloev in the main event, and Petr Yan facing Merab Dvalishvili in their bantamweight trilogy bout.

“I never give predictions,” White says. “I predict a great fight. That’s what I predict.”

He expects plenty of intrigue in both title bouts, particularly given the contrasting styles.

“I think that’s the fun of both of those fights: the co-main and the main,” he says. “Merab is going to be shooting for the takedown, and if he doesn’t get him down, it’s going to be a long night.

“And I think the same thing goes for Volkanovski. He said yesterday, ‘He [Evloev] thinks he’s going to be able to take me down, but he won’t, and he’s going to have to stand and strike with me’. So both the co-main and main event sort of have the same theme to them.”

The focus is firmly on Abu Dhabi, a destination that White believes has become an integral part of the UFC story.