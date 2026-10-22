UFC 333 predictions: Volkanovski and Dvalishvili to leave Abu Dhabi as champions

Abu Dhabi will host two title fights as the UFC returns to the UAE this weekend.

Alexander Volkanovski puts his featherweight championship on the line while Petr Yan makes his first title defence as bantamweight champion.

There are nine fights on the card at Etihad Arena. Below are our predictions for UFC 333.

Main event

Alexander Volkanovski v Movsar Evloev

Alexander “The Great” looks back to his brilliant best following two polished wins over Diego Lopes.

He will need to be on top form against the unbeaten Russian. Evloev boasts a perfect 20-0 record in pro MMA.

Volkanovski (28-4) has the edge in experience. Saturday will be his 12th successive title fight and the sixth time he has defended the UFC featherweight title.

He is in the conversation as the greatest 145-pounder of all time and is looking to add to his legend against Evloev.

UFC 333 build-up - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Merab Dvalishvili takes part in an open workout ahead of his title fight against champion Petr Yan in the bantamweight division at UFC 333. All pictures by Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Merab Dvalishvili takes part in an open workout ahead of his…

Movsar Evloev takes part in an open workout ahead of his title fight against champion Alexander Volkanovski. Show caption: Movsar Evloev takes part in an open workout ahead of his tit…

Champion Petr Yan speaks to the media ahead of his fight against Merab Dvalishvili. Show caption: Champion Petr Yan speaks to the media ahead of his fight aga…

Merab Dvalishvili takes part in an open workout ahead of his title fight against champion Petr Yan. Show caption: Merab Dvalishvili takes part in an open workout ahead of his…

Movsar Evloev takes part in an open workout at Yas Mall. Show caption: Movsar Evloev takes part in an open workout at Yas Mall.

Champion Alexander Volkanovski at Yas Mall. Show caption: Champion Alexander Volkanovski at Yas Mall.

Merab Dvalishvili in action at Yas Mall. Show caption: Merab Dvalishvili in action at Yas Mall.

Champion Alexander Volkanovski speaks to the media. Show caption: Champion Alexander Volkanovski speaks to the media.

Champion Alexander Volkanovski takes part in an open workout. Show caption: Champion Alexander Volkanovski takes part in an open workout…

Champion Petr Yan takes part in an open workout. Show caption: Champion Petr Yan takes part in an open workout.

Merab Dvalishvili speaks to the media. Show caption: Merab Dvalishvili speaks to the media.

Merab Dvalishvili takes part in an open workout. Show caption: Merab Dvalishvili takes part in an open workout.

Movsar Evloev takes part in an open workout. Show caption: Movsar Evloev takes part in an open workout.

Ramazan Temirov speaks to the media. Show caption: Ramazan Temirov speaks to the media.



























If Volkanovski has the advantage in striking, Evloev has it in grappling.

The Russian is a master wrestler; the way he dominated Aljamain Sterling is a testament to that.

He tried to venture away a little in his win over Lerone Murphy, before reverting to type to secure the victory.

Volkanovski warned Evloev to “not try to be exciting” and to “bring your best game”, saying he didn't want to hear any excuses if things don't go the Russian's way on the mat.

“People want to see how I handle that wrestling anyway. I think that's a part of the story,” he told The National.

Prediction: Volkanovski to win on the judges' scorecards.

Co-main event

Petr Yan v Merab Dvalishvili

Yan fought the perfect fight to end Dvalishvili's three-fight run as bantamweight king.

Ripping body shots took the wind out of the Georgian's sails when they met last December. Yan's takedown defence was textbook too.

It was Dvalishvili's fourth fight of 2025 and, by his own admission, accepting the Yan fight was a mistake, coming only two months after his victory over Corey Sandhagen.

“I'm not blaming that because of my loss, but I know why I lost,” Dvalishvili told The National.

His loss to Yan ended a 14-fight win streak and necessitated a long-overdue break for Dvalishvili.

Neither has fought since their last meeting. UFC 333 will be the third time they have met, with Dvalishvili taking the first fight on the judges' scorecards.

Many admire Yan's skill set, not least because he is an underrated ground technician too.

But with Dvalishvili well rested, “The Machine” should be too much for his Russian opponent this time around.

Prediction: Dvalishvili to reclaim the title.

Rest of the main card

Lone'er Kavanagh v Ramazan Temirov

Flyweight prospect Lone’er Kavanagh will look to protect his top-six ranking and potentially move into the title conversation when he faces Ramazan Temirov.

A win over former champion Brandon Moreno put the rest of the division on notice, but a late submission at the hands of Brandon Royval has some questioning whether the likeable Londoner has the all-round game to challenge for championship gold.

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In Temirov, he faces a fearsome puncher, one who separated Steve Erceg from his consciousness the last time he was in Abu Dhabi in July. It was his 13th first-round knockout.

Prediction: Temirov by KO.

Alexander Volkov v Rizvan Kuniev

Alexander Volkov's victory over Jailton Almeida in Abu Dhabi 12 months ago put him next in line for a shot at the heavyweight title. By the end of UFC 321, those hopes lay in tatters.

Ciryl Gane’s wayward fingers changed the heavyweight landscape. Tom Aspinall is still recovering from his injuries. Gane, meanwhile, has been promoted to undisputed king of the division.

Volkov, a fighter more methodical than mesmerising, needs to put on a show against Rizvan Kuniev if he is to convince his UFC bosses he deserves a crack at Gane.

Prediction: Volkov by decision.

Aaron Pico v Losene Keita

Losene Keita was drafted in at short notice following an injury to Arnold Allen.

The Belgian featherweight became a viral sensation following his spectacular walk-off KO over Muhammad Naimov at UFC Paris in September. The celebration will take some topping, too.

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After being stopped by Lerone Murphy, Pico returned with a flawless performance over Patricio Pitbull, taking a unanimous decision over the feared Brazilian.

Prediction: Keita to deliver another highlight reel KO.