UFC 333: Volkanovski targets quick finish as he bids to make history against Evloev in Abu Dhabi

Alexander Volkanovski has promised the best version of himself for Saturday's headline bout at UFC 333 – and to deliver a belated wedding-anniversary present to his wife.

The Australian puts his UFC featherweight title on the line against top-ranked Russian challenger Movsar Evloev in Abu Dhabi.

Plenty wondered if Volkanovski, who many believe is the greatest 145-pounder of all time, was on the decline following back-to-back losses to Islam Makhachev and then Ilia Topuria.

He answered those critics in the best way with two polished performances against Diego Lopes. The first saw him reclaim the featherweight belt; the second saw him defend it.

At 38, Volkanovski knows he isn't getting any younger. But with greater experience comes greater wisdom. A change in approach to training and preparation means that his best years may still be ahead of him.

"Performance-wise, yes," Volkanovski said when asked by The National if he believes he will be the best version of himself against Evloev.

"I'm not trying to lie to everyone and say like I'm the exact person I was when I was 22 years old. I'm not saying that, but that don't matter. I'm still in incredible shape. I'm still so explosive. We obviously know I've got that fight IQ. I truly do believe like I can go out there and look the best I've ever looked."

They say styles make fights. If Volkanovski has the advantage in striking, Evloev definitely has the upper hand in wrestling.

The Russian is undefeated in 20 pro MMA fights, and Volkanovski says his opponent is overdue a shot at UFC gold. He welcomes the challenge.

"I just think stylistically, it's a great matchup for me. He does bring a lot of challenges," said Volkanovski. "These are definitely challenges that a lot of other fighters will struggle with, not just me. So these problems, I'll be smiling through the challenges he's going to give me.

"What I put myself through in training camp and throughout my career, I'm not going to crumble. I'm never going to panic. That's not going to happen. Like, bring it on. You can try and take me down all day, even if you get me down. I'm going to be smarter and I'll get back up."

Few can match Volkanovski's minutes in the octagon, especially in championship bouts. All three of his fights with Max Holloway went the five-round distance, as did his recent double-header with Lopes. Of his 28 victories, 12 have come via the judges' scorecards, with 13 by way of knockout.

He has spoken in the build-up about ending the fight in "wild fashion" but is equally prepared to drag Evloev, who is fighting for a UFC title for the first time, into deep waters.

He hopes it's the former. Volkanovski has travelled to Abu Dhabi with family in tow, including his wife, Emma. They celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, and Volkanovski said he hopes to make it a quick night's work for Mrs Volkanovski's sake.

"My present will be not making her stress too long on the sidelines," Volkanovski said with a smile. "So I'm going to go out there and try and make it a quick one.

"I'm prepared for an absolute war. That's just how it is. But I think I can go out there and take him out, and that's not a knock on him, it's just stylistically where I think we're matched and how I'm going to approach this fight."

Saturday's bout will be Volkanovski's 12th consecutive title fight and the sixth defence of the featherweight belt across two reigns. Beat Evloev, and he will surpass the great Jose Aldo for most title fight wins in the division, with nine.

Volkanovski said that, at this stage of his career, the numbers mean nothing to him. His motivation comes from testing himself against the best.

"I don't care about it," he insisted. "It is cool, but that's not what drives me. The most important thing is the challenges that are in front of me and getting through them challenges. That's what puts a smile on my face."

The man hoping to wipe that smile off Volkanovski's face has had to bide his time waiting for a title shot.

"I have been waiting seven years since I signed with the UFC for this moment," Evloev said. "Now, it's just three days until the historical moment for me, for my family. I'm grateful for this moment, for this opportunity."

Evloev has a body of work that includes victories over Dan Ige, Lopes, Arnold Allen, Aljamain Sterling and most recently Lerone Murphy.

The undefeated Russian, 32, is another fighter well drilled in going the distance. Of those 20 wins, 13 have come via decision. Evloev has been down to the coalface so many times it's no wonder his teeth aren't charred black.

He agrees with those who see Volkanovski as the GOAT of the featherweight division, but he is determined to seize his moment at Etihad Arena.

"I had a couple of five-round fights too. I do a lot of sparring every week, like twice a week, since I was 20, and I got enough experience to fight for five rounds." Evloev said.

"In my mind, I was making myself ready to fight against Volkanovski for the last couple of years. To become the best, you need to be champion of your division. In my mind, I won this fight 1,000 times. Mentally, I'm ready, and on Saturday, I'm gonna show you."

When asked what it would mean to him to walk out of Abu Dhabi as champion, Evloev said: "I have some feelings inside, but it's hard to explain, and I prefer explaining when I win the belt, not before."