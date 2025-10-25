UFC 321: Tom Aspinall v Ciryl Gane declared a no-contest after accidental eye poke

Tom Aspinall remains the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion after his first title defence was deemed a no-contest after suffering an accidental poke to the eye by Ciryl Gane.

The challenger was having far the better of the opening exchanges, bloodying the champion's nose with a series of jabs before accidentally poking Aspinall in the eye during a coming together.

After being examined by doctors, it was determined that Aspinall would be unable to continue, with referee Jason Herzog calling off the fight with just under 30 seconds remaining of the opening round.

In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern realised her dream of becoming a UFC champion in Abu Dhabi.

Unlike the all-too-short main event, Dern and Virna Jandiroba went the full five rounds, with the 32-year-old Dern edging a cagey affair on the judges' scorecards.

The two Brazilians were happy to trade punches and kicks throughout. The contest appeared pretty even, with Jandiroba likely to be aggrieved that her superior takedown numbers didn't count for more with the judges.

A tearful Dern was joined in the octagon for the post-fight interview by her daughter Moa.

Mackenzie Dern sinks to her knees after being crowned UFC strawweight champion. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Umar Nurmagomedov put himself firmly in line for another shot at UFC bantamweight glory after completely dominating Mario Bautista.

The Russian was expected to dominate in a striking exchange with the American, but it was his superior wrestling that saw him to a unanimous decision.

Alexander Volkov will likely have to wait for his shot at heavyweight gold. The Russian overcame Brazilian Jailton Almeida in their heavyweight bout, with the winner next in line to face the winner of Aspinall v Gane.

Though he spent the majority of the fight on his back, Volkov was able to inflict far more damage with his striking than Almeida was with his wrestling.

One of the most popular winners on the night was Azamat Murzakanov. He made short work of extending his perfect record to 16 wins, and it helped that Aleksandar Rakic walked straight on to a short right hand by the Russian.

KINGDOM%20OF%20THE%20PLANET%20OF%20THE%20APES %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wes%20Ball%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Owen%20Teague%2C%20Freya%20Allen%2C%20Kevin%20Durand%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Tabby%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%20August%202019%3B%20platform%20went%20live%20in%20February%202020%3Cbr%3EFounder%2FCEO%3A%20Hosam%20Arab%2C%20co-founder%3A%20Daniil%20Barkalov%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Payments%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%2040-50%20employees%3Cbr%3EStage%3A%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Arbor%20Ventures%2C%20Mubadala%20Capital%2C%20Wamda%20Capital%2C%20STV%2C%20Raed%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20JIMCO%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20Venture%20Souq%2C%20Outliers%20VC%2C%20MSA%20Capital%2C%20HOF%20and%20AB%20Accelerator.%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A