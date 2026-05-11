'Modify your routine': Doctors urge caution as temperatures climb ahead of summer

Doctors in the UAE have sent out a safety plea to the public as temperatures soar ahead of the sizzling summer season.

The mercury has been on the rise across the Emirates in recent days, with the temperature reaching a scorching 46.1°C in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, last Wednesday.

The sweltering conditions have prompted medics to remind people to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and stay out of the sun during peak hours to beat the heat.

“Hydration is crucial throughout the day,” Dr Mariesa Fernando, specialist in family medicine at Burjeel Medical Centre – Silicon Central Mall in Dubai, told The National on Monday.

“It is important to carry water and also keep it at your workstation because it reminds you to drink. It is also important to modify your routines as it gets warmer, such as switching exercise to earlier in the day or after the sun sets.”

Previous slide Next slide Residents working through a hot Dubai June in Bur Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Temperatures have been edging close to 50ºC in parts of the UAE. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Trees provide much needed shade from the Dubai sun in Bur Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Many shop still close during the hotter part of the day in Bur Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

A resident takes a breather away from the sun in Bur Dubai, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

People use umbrellas to shelter from the June heat in Bur Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Cool drinks can help alleviate the summer heat in Bur Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

The endless white and blue skies of a UAE summer. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Delivery drivers on a hot June day in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

The Aldar HQ in Abu Dhabi on a hot summer day. Victor Besa / The National Info

Motorists navigate the Sheikh Zayed Road on a hot June day in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Info





















Stay safe in the sunshine

Experts say those most at risk are the elderly, children, pregnant women, people taking medication, and others with conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

Dr Fernando advised people to avoid outdoor work between midday and 4pm when possible. If outside, she recommended wearing sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat and sunscreen.

“I would advise everyone to apply factor-50 sunscreen. If applying moisturiser, wait 30 minutes before applying sunscreen,” she said, adding that the latter should be reapplied every three to four hours.

“Diet can also help,” she added. “People can switch to lighter foods and include more fresh fruit, such as watermelon. These can help keep the body cooler.”

Many people in the UAE avoid the worst of the summer heat by staying inside air-conditioned malls, offices and cars. But this can also lead to issues.

“People spend a lot of time indoors during the summer,” said Dr Fernando. “This can affect the skin and sinuses because the air dries everything out. A humidifier or even a bowl of water [placed in a room] can help.”

Protecting workers

Outdoor workers are protected by the UAE’s annual midday break, which typically begins on June 15, with outdoor labour banned between 12.30pm and 3pm until September 15.

Other initiatives include “Dubai Mallathon”, featuring residents exercising in air-conditioned malls during August, and cooled walkways in green spaces such as Khalidiya Park in Abu Dhabi. Air-conditioned rest stops for delivery drivers have been introduced.

Volunteer-led campaigns also take place during summer to raise awareness among labourers in camps across the UAE.

Play 02:01 ‘Beat the Heat’ drive reaches thousands of UAE workers as end of summer approaches

Heat exhaustion typically occurs when the body overheats and leads to symptoms such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea and excessive thirst.

Heat stroke, however, is more severe when the body's temperature regulation fails. People cannot sweat enough to cool down and it can lead to a dangerously high core temperature exceeding 40°C. This can cause confusion, failure of organs and, in some cases, death.

Heat exhaustion can be treated by moving the sufferer to a cooler environment, spraying their skin with cool water and providing cold drinks.

For heat stroke, rapid cooling is crucial. But both conditions can require medical assistance. “If someone feels unwell, I advise getting [them] into the shade and drinking cool water, or oral hydration solutions, that can be bought at a pharmacy,” said Dr Fernando. “If you still feel unwell, you should get checked out by a medical professional.”

'Don't underestimate' hot weather

Dr Brian Mtemererwa, consultant endocrinologist and internal medicine expert at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital in Dubai, previously told The National that people often underestimate the dangers of heat.

He urged people exposed to temperatures above 40°C for more than 15 minutes to “think twice”. He advised taking a 10-minute break, moving into an air-conditioned room and using cool water to reduce body temperature.

“Also avoid overcooling to the extent of shivering,” Dr Mtemererwa said. “When people shiver, they generate heat internally and it worsens the process. And if anyone shows signs of confusion or weakness, that person needs to be in an emergency facility. Also animals and pets are equally at risk and need to be protected.”

What's in store?

Last year, the UAE recorded its hottest April and May on record, with experts attributing the extreme heat partly to climate change and changing weather patterns linked to El Nino.

While records have not yet been broken this year, the National Centre of Meteorology data shows temperatures repeatedly climbing into the mid-40s over the past week.

In its five-day bulletin issued on Monday, the NCM said temperatures could reach 37°C on Monday, with lows of 22°C. The authority also forecast humid nights and the possibility of fog or mist by Wednesday morning.

North-westerly to south-westerly winds could reach 30kph on Wednesday, while stronger winds of up to 40kph are expected by Thursday, raising the prospect of dust storms.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to approach 40°C by midweek.