UAE has hottest May on record after temperatures top 50ºC

Read more: What is causing UAE's record high temperatures?

The UAE experienced its hottest May on record with peak daily temperatures averaging more than 40ºC, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has confirmed.

It comes after a scorching month when the Emirates broke May daily temperature highs for two days in a row and follows the hottest April since records began in the early 2000s.

The mercury rose to a sizzling 51.6ºC in the Sweihan area close to Al Ain in Abu Dhabi emirate on May 24. It followed the previous day's record of 50.4°C, also in Abu Dhabi emirate, and beat the existing May record of 50.2ºC, noted in 2009 at Um Azimul and Fujairah airport. It was, however, short of the all-time record of 52ºC from 2010 in Al Yasat.

An NMC forecaster said the average maximum temperature for May was 40.4ºC – compared with overall maximum averages from 2003 to 2024 of 39.2ºC. The average temperature for May was 33.2ºC – compared with the historical average of 32.2ºC.

The unseasonal heatwave baking the UAE was caused partly by winds from the south-west bringing heat from the desert. But scientists have repeatedly said climate change is also set to bring longer and hotter summers in addition to more extreme weather events.

Global temperatures surge

“We are experiencing a shift in the seasons, especially the warm seasons.” said Dr Diana Francis, an assistant professor and head of the Environmental and Geophysical Sciences (Engeos) lab at Khalifa University. “They are expected to become longer, meaning they will start earlier and end later than the known seasons.

“This is related to the increase in the global temperature, its average surpassing the pre-industrial level by 1.5C in 2024. And 2025 is on the way to be at least similar to 2024.”

Dr Francis also pointed to El Nino, a warming of the equatorial Pacific that stopped in 2024, as another factor.

It means less rain for the Middle East and a lot of heat because when it ends, she said, the way moisture is carried towards the Middle East weakens (due to a shift in subtropical jet circulation), and regional high-pressure dominance increases. Both of which result in less rainfall for the region.

“The soil is very dry and it warms up more quickly than if it was moist,” she added. “This can contribute to what we witnessed during May, for instance, here in the UAE with record-high temperatures for this time of the year.”

It also comes as global climate records continue to be broken. Last year was the world's hottest on record, scientists from the European Copernicus climate service confirmed. It broke the record set in 2023.

Many countries in the Middle East and across the globe have experienced scorching weather into this year. The temperature in Kuwait remained close to 50°C last month, while Morocco issued a heatwave alert in several areas.

Sea temperatures around the UK and Ireland last month were 4ºC warmer than normal, according to scientists at the National Oceanography Centre and the Met Office. And over the past week China, parts of the US, Canada and other European countries has seen the mercury soar.

The high temperatures prompted the NCM last month to issue a heat warning, urging people to drink fluids, avoid direct exposure to the sun, ensure children are not left in cars and to make sure pets have plenty to drink.

This year's heat compares starkly with 2024, when the UAE in April was hit by severe floods. It stands in further contrast to 2023, when the UAE experienced its coldest April on record.

The good news for UAE residents is that June is off to a slightly cooler start, with the NCM forecasting a decrease in temperatures over the next few days.

Fresh north-westerly winds coming down from the Gulf will bring the relief but gusts of up 45kph could also kick up dust and sand. The conditions are expected to last until the weekend.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The full list of 2020 Brit Award nominees (winners in bold): British group Coldplay Foals Bring me the Horizon D-Block Europe Bastille British Female Mabel Freya Ridings FKA Twigs Charli xcx Mahalia​ British male Harry Styles Lewis Capaldi Dave Michael Kiwanuka Stormzy​ Best new artist Aitch Lewis Capaldi Dave Mabel Sam Fender Best song Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don’t Care Mabel - Don’t Call Me Up Calvin Harrison and Rag’n’Bone Man - Giant Dave - Location Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove Lewis Capaldi - Someone you Loved Tom Walker - Just You and I Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing with a Stranger Stormzy - Vossi Bop International female Ariana Grande Billie Eilish Camila Cabello Lana Del Rey Lizzo International male Bruce Springsteen Burna Boy Tyler, The Creator Dermot Kennedy Post Malone Best album Stormzy - Heavy is the Head Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent Dave - Psychodrama Harry Styles - Fine Line Rising star Celeste Joy Crookes beabadoobee

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Tuesday's fixtures Group A Kyrgyzstan v Qatar, 5.45pm Iran v Uzbekistan, 8pm N Korea v UAE, 10.15pm

How to help Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account. Account name: Dar Al Ber Society Account Number: 11 530 734 IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734 Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae

Apple%20Mac%20through%20the%20years %3Cp%3E1984%20-%20Apple%20unveiled%20the%20Macintosh%20on%20January%2024%3Cbr%3E1985%20-%20Steve%20Jobs%20departed%20from%20Apple%20and%20established%20NeXT%3Cbr%3E1986%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20Macintosh%20Plus%2C%20featuring%20enhanced%20memory%3Cbr%3E1987%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20Macintosh%20II%2C%20equipped%20with%20colour%20capabilities%3Cbr%3E1989%20-%20The%20widely%20acclaimed%20Macintosh%20SE%2F30%20made%20its%20debut%3Cbr%3E1994%20-%20Apple%20presented%20the%20Power%20Macintosh%3Cbr%3E1996%20-%20The%20Macintosh%20System%20Software%20OS%20underwent%20a%20rebranding%20as%20Mac%20OS%3Cbr%3E2001%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20Mac%20OS%20X%2C%20marrying%20Unix%20stability%20with%20a%20user-friendly%20interface%3Cbr%3E2006%20-%20Apple%20adopted%20Intel%20processors%20in%20MacBook%20Pro%20laptops%3Cbr%3E2008%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20MacBook%20Air%2C%20a%20lightweight%20laptop%3Cbr%3E2012%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20MacBook%20Pro%20with%20a%20retina%20display%3Cbr%3E2016%20-%20The%20Mac%20operating%20system%20underwent%20rebranding%20as%20macOS%3Cbr%3E2020%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20M1%20chip%20for%20Macs%2C%20combining%20high%20performance%20and%20energy%20efficiency%3Cbr%3E2022%20-%20The%20M2%20chip%20was%20announced%3Cbr%3E2023%20-The%20M3%20line-up%20of%20chip%20was%20announced%20to%20improve%20performance%20and%20add%20new%20capabilities%20for%20Mac.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Squid Game season two Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk Stars: Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon and Lee Byung-hun Rating: 4.5/5

Fighting with My Family Director: Stephen Merchant Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Nick Frost, Lena Headey, Florence Pugh, Thomas Whilley, Tori Ellen Ross, Jack Lowden, Olivia Bernstone, Elroy Powell Four stars

The End of Loneliness

Benedict Wells

Translated from the German by Charlotte Collins

Sceptre

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

The smuggler Eldarir had arrived at JFK in January 2020 with three suitcases, containing goods he valued at $300, when he was directed to a search area.

Officers found 41 gold artefacts among the bags, including amulets from a funerary set which prepared the deceased for the afterlife.

Also found was a cartouche of a Ptolemaic king on a relief that was originally part of a royal building or temple.

The largest single group of items found in Eldarir’s cases were 400 shabtis, or figurines.

Khouli conviction Khouli smuggled items into the US by making false declarations to customs about the country of origin and value of the items.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he provided “false provenances which stated that [two] Egyptian antiquities were part of a collection assembled by Khouli's father in Israel in the 1960s” when in fact “Khouli acquired the Egyptian antiquities from other dealers”.

He was sentenced to one year of probation, six months of home confinement and 200 hours of community service in 2012 after admitting buying and smuggling Egyptian antiquities, including coffins, funerary boats and limestone figures.

For sale A number of other items said to come from the collection of Ezeldeen Taha Eldarir are currently or recently for sale.

Their provenance is described in near identical terms as the British Museum shabti: bought from Salahaddin Sirmali, "authenticated and appraised" by Hossen Rashed, then imported to the US in 1948. - An Egyptian Mummy mask dating from 700BC-30BC, is on offer for £11,807 ($15,275) online by a seller in Mexico - A coffin lid dating back to 664BC-332BC was offered for sale by a Colorado-based art dealer, with a starting price of $65,000 - A shabti that was on sale through a Chicago-based coin dealer, dating from 1567BC-1085BC, is up for $1,950

ON%20TRACK %3Cp%3EThe%20Dubai%20Metaverse%20Assembly%20will%20host%20three%20main%20tracks%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEducate%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Consists%20of%20more%20than%2010%20in-depth%20sessions%20on%20the%20metaverse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInspire%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Will%20showcase%20use%20cases%20of%20the%20metaverse%20in%20tourism%2C%20logistics%2C%20retail%2C%20education%20and%20health%20care%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EContribute%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Workshops%20for%20metaverse%20foresight%20and%20use-case%20reviews%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat