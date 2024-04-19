LATEST
DXB flood comp

Weather UAE live: Dubai Airport passengers face further delays after record rainfall

Aftermath of severe flooding in Dubai following Tuesday's storm captured from space

LATEST
More on UAE weather
KEY INFO
  • Emirates temporarily suspends check-ins for transit passengers
  • Sheikh Hamdan says safety of all citizens and visitors 'our utmost priority'
  • Dubai taxis and public buses back in operation
  • Government announces 'end of weather fluctuations'
  • Dubai Metro services back up and running
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
PICTURES

Inbound flights resume at Dubai Airport's Terminal 1

Inbound flights resume at Dubai Airport's Terminal 1

Dubai flood wrecks family's home

Dubai flood wrecks family's home

UAE records heaviest rainfall in 75 years

UAE records heaviest rainfall in 75 years

Dubai airport floods after heavy rain in the UAE

Dubai airport floods after heavy rain in the UAE

Second wave of violent storms hits Dubai

Second wave of violent storms hits Dubai

Road in Al Ain collapses as rain and hail lash UAE

Road in Al Ain collapses as rain and hail lash UAE

Heavy rain floods parts of Dubai Marina and JBR

Heavy rain floods parts of Dubai Marina and JBR

UAE lashed by heavy rain, thunder and lightning

UAE lashed by heavy rain, thunder and lightning

Aftermath of Tuesday's storms in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Standing water is removed as recovery work got under way in Dubai after a major storm. Antonie Robertson/The National

Standing water is removed as recovery work got under way in Dubai after a major storm. Antonie Robertson/The National

Heavy rain hits Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Workers cut down a tree that was uprooted by the storm in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Workers cut down a tree that was uprooted by the storm in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Updated: April 19, 2024, 6:48 AM