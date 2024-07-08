Israel-Gaza war
Humanitarian aid to Gaza leaving from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Israel-Gaza war live: UAE ship carrying 5,000 tonnes of aid sets sail for Gaza

Vessel leaves Fujairah port bound for Al Arish in Egypt

Israel-Gaza war
KEY INFO
  • Death toll may have reached 186,000, says Lancet journal
  • Forty Palestinians killed in last 24 hours
  • Half a million people in Gaza face 'catastrophic' hunger levels, WFP says
  • Cross border violence with Israel unlike any other' says Nasrallah
  • Dozens killed and wounded in overnight strikes on Gaza city
  • Hamas official says hostage talks possible without permanent ceasefire
LIVE UPDATES
VIDEO
MAP
Updated: July 08, 2024, 4:10 PM