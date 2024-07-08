Israel-Gaza war live: UAE ship carrying 5,000 tonnes of aid sets sail for Gaza

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/WFKEJAN7HFGHBIZYA55P33HVTQ.jpg"><figcaption>Humanitarian aid to Gaza leaving from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National</figcaption></figure></p><p>A fourth aid ship set sail on Monday from Fujairah port to Al Arish in Egypt with supplies to support the people suffering in Gaza.</p><p>The ship was carrying a total of 5,340 tonnes of aid, comprising 4,750 tonnes of food and 590 tonnes of shelter materials.</p><p>The supplies were provided by UAE Red Crescent, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.</p><p>A total of 313 lorries were used to transport the aid to the ship.</p><p>The shipment is part of the UAE’s humanitarian Gallant Knight 3 operation organised to help people affected by the Israel-Gaza war.</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/08/uae-ship-carrying-more-than-5000-tonnes-of-aid-sets-sail-for-gaza/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p> <iframe width="200" height="113" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HhCynrpLqR0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen title="UAE aid ship sets sail from Fujairah to help Gazans"></iframe>