UAE breaks May heat record again

The UAE broke a May temperature record for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/23/temperature-tops-50c-in-the-uae-on-friday-in-hottest-may-since-records-began/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/23/temperature-tops-50c-in-the-uae-on-friday-in-hottest-may-since-records-began/">second day in a row</a> on Saturday, the National Centre of Meteorology said. In a post on X, the centre confirmed the mercury rose to a scorching 51.6ºC in the Abu Dhabi emirate. The record temperature was recorded in the Sweihan area close to Al Ain and followed Friday's record of 50.4°C also in the Abu Dhabi emirate. Both those temperatures were higher than the previous May record of 50.2°C noted in May 2009. Records have been collected systematically in the early 2000s. It also comes after the UAE experienced the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/03/hottest-april-on-record-in-uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/03/hottest-april-on-record-in-uae/">hottest April</a> on record. Average daily temperature highs for the month stood at 42.6°C. The scorching conditions, meanwhile, prompted the NCM on Friday to issue a heat warning instructing people to avoid direct exposure to the sun, drink plenty of fluids, not to leave children in cars and ensure pets are hydrated. There might be some respite for residents over the next few days. In its five-day bulletin published on Sunday, the NCM forecast for Monday a “decrease in temperatures over the western coasts”. It was a similar picture for Tuesday with the centre forecasting “another decrease in temperatures”. The NCM said maximum temperatures on the coastal cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi were expected to hit 45ºC on Monday and drop to 44ºC on Tuesday.