Temperatures hit 50.4°C in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, on Friday. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Temperatures hit 50.4°C in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, on Friday. Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

Temperature tops 50°C in the UAE on Friday in hottest day in May since records began

Hot weather expected to continue throughout the weekend, with temperatures in the high 40s

The National

May 23, 2025