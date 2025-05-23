Temperature tops 50°C in the UAE on Friday in hottest day in May since records began

The UAE recorded the hottest temperature for the month of May on Friday, when it hit 50.4°C in Al Shawamekh, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/">Abu Dhabi.</a> The country's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed to <i>The National</i> it was the highest recorded temperature in May since records began in 2003. The previous highest temperature for May was 50.2°C, in 2009. While the temperature in Al Shawamekh was the highest recorded in the country on Friday, other areas were not too far behind. The temperature hit 48°C in Mezaira and Swehain, and peaked at 46°C in Abu Dhabi. In Dubai it reached 44°C. The NCM predicts temperatures will reach 49°C in Al Ain on Saturday and 48°C in Swehain. Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience highs of 47°C. The heat won't subside on Sunday either. with 48°C expected in Al Ain. Temperatures in Abu Dhabi are forecast to hit 47°C, with Dubai enjoying an ever-so-slightly cooler 44°C. The NCM confirmed to the <i>The National </i>earlier this month that the UAE had the warmest April since 2003. Average daily temperature highs for the month stood at 42.6°C.