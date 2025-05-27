The road to a net-zero future requires many more power grids

Electricity is powering a global transformation. From rapid urbanisation and industrial expansion to electric vehicles lining our roads and the rise of AI-driven data centres, the demand for clean, reliable power is surging – and with it, the urgency to accelerate the energy transition. Yet, while renewable energy deployment is scaling at an unprecedented pace, driven in large part by cost advantages, one critical component remains significantly underdeveloped: our electricity grids.

The energy transition is no longer constrained by our ability to generate enough clean power. The challenge now lies in delivering it to where it is needed swiftly, reliably and at scale.

Global electricity consumption grew by nearly 1,100 terawatt hours in 2024 alone – more than triple the UK's annual consumption. This increase is not confined to fast-growing economies; even mature markets are seeing spikes in demand due to factors such as industrial electrification, electric vehicles and data-driven industries like AI.

However, the grid infrastructure that underpins this revolution is struggling to keep pace. More than 1,650 gigawatts of wind and solar projects in advanced stages of development are waiting for grid connections – this is equivalent to about six times Germany’s total installed power capacity. Ageing infrastructure, extended permitting timelines and equipment bottlenecks are holding back progress.

The result is that clean energy capacity is growing rapidly but the required expansion and modernisation of critical grid infrastructure to deliver this clean power reliably is falling behind. This gridlock is not a future threat – it is a current and very real risk. Last month, a power failure across Portugal, Spain and parts of France demonstrated how even well-established systems are vulnerable.

What is required is a fundamental reimagining of our grids. Beyond just expanding capacity, we need to develop intelligent, dynamic systems that can respond in real time to supply and demand fluctuations.

AI, while adding to electricity demand, can also be part of the solution. It can balance loads, predict surges and identify faults in the grid before they escalate into outages.

But none of this can happen without an enabling policy environment.

The result is that clean energy capacity is growing rapidly but the required expansion and modernisation of critical grid infrastructure to deliver this clean power reliably is falling behind

The most pressing challenge is not technical – it is regulatory. Technologies are proven and capital is available. What investors and energy developers require is clarity, speed and confidence. It is imperative that planning rules, permitting procedures and regulatory environments are modernised and energy companies are incentivised to proceed with critical grid projects.

Enabling this transformation requires close co-ordination between regulators, utilities, investors and technology providers – a key priority of the World Utilities Congress being held in Abu Dhabi until May 29. Global grid investment needs to reach an estimated $717 billion annually between now and 2030. For capital to flow where it is most needed, governments must provide a stable, predictable regulatory environment that rewards long-term investment in infrastructure.

This is where collaboration plays a pivotal role. Initiatives like the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (Uneza), a global coalition of more than 55 utilities and partners, are helping accelerate this effort. By uniting utilities across markets, Uneza aims to overcome shared grid challenges, align investments and scale impact. With more than $117 billion in annual energy transition commitments, the alliance represents a powerful force for change.

This spirit of collaboration must also extend to supply chain resilience. Supply chains must be diversified and de-risked to avoid delays in critical grid components such as transformers, conductors and control systems. Governments and industry must work together to streamline procurement processes, promote domestic manufacturing and reduce dependency on single-source suppliers.

Equally important is the role of public engagement. As utilities push ahead with grid expansion projects, community support will become increasingly important. Building public trust through transparency, inclusion and a clear articulation of benefits – such as job creation, improved reliability and reduced emissions – will be essential to securing social licence and accelerating delivery timelines.

The age of electrification is here. But without bold action on grids, the energy transition will stall. Now is the time to act with conviction, with capital and with clear policy leadership. The net-zero future is still within reach. Let’s build the infrastructure to deliver it.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQureos%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E33%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESoftware%20and%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%243%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

MATCH INFO Liverpool 4 (Salah (pen 4, 33', & pen 88', Van Dijk (20') Leeds United 3 (Harrison 12', Bamford 30', Klich 66') Man of the match Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Who has been sanctioned? Daniella Weiss and Nachala

Described as 'the grandmother of the settler movement', she has encouraged the expansion of settlements for decades. The 79 year old leads radical settler movement Nachala, whose aim is for Israel to annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where it helps settlers built outposts. Harel Libi & Libi Construction and Infrastructure

Libi has been involved in threatening and perpetuating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians. His firm has provided logistical and financial support for the establishment of illegal outposts. Zohar Sabah

Runs a settler outpost named Zohar’s Farm and has previously faced charges of violence against Palestinians. He was indicted by Israel’s State Attorney’s Office in September for allegedly participating in a violent attack against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank village of Muarrajat. Coco’s Farm and Neria’s Farm

These are illegal outposts in the West Bank, which are at the vanguard of the settler movement. According to the UK, they are associated with people who have been involved in enabling, inciting, promoting or providing support for activities that amount to “serious abuse”.

Chatham House Rule A mark of Chatham House’s influence 100 years on since its founding, was Moscow’s formal declaration last month that it was an “undesirable

organisation”. The depth of knowledge and academics that it drew on

following the Ukraine invasion had broadcast Mr Putin’s chicanery. The institute is more used to accommodating world leaders,

with Nelson Mandela, Margaret Thatcher among those helping it provide

authoritative commentary on world events. Chatham House was formally founded as the Royal Institute of

International Affairs following the peace conferences of World War One. Its

founder, Lionel Curtis, wanted a more scientific examination of international affairs

with a transparent exchange of information and ideas. That arena of debate and analysis was enhanced by the “Chatham

House Rule” states that the contents of any meeting can be discussed outside Chatham

House but no mention can be made identifying individuals who commented. This has enabled some candid exchanges on difficult subjects

allowing a greater degree of free speech from high-ranking figures. These meetings are highly valued, so much so that

ambassadors reported them in secret diplomatic cables that – when they were

revealed in the Wikileaks reporting – were thus found to have broken the rule. However,

most speeches are held on the record. Its research and debate has offered fresh ideas to

policymakers enabling them to more coherently address troubling issues from climate

change to health and food security.

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser Rating: 4.5/5

DUBAI%20BLING%3A%20EPISODE%201 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENetflix%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKris%20Fade%2C%20Ebraheem%20Al%20Samadi%2C%20Zeina%20Khoury%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ENGLAND SQUAD Joe Root (captain), Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

'The%20Alchemist's%20Euphoria' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EArtist%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Kasabian%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELabel%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EColumbia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

FROM%20THE%20ASHES %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Khalid%20Fahad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Shaima%20Al%20Tayeb%2C%20Wafa%20Muhamad%2C%20Hamss%20Bandar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hoopla%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jacqueline%20Perrottet%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20required%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

'C'mon C'mon' Director:Mike Mills Stars:Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman Rating: 4/5

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin Director: Shawn Levy Rating: 3/5

Moon Music Artist: Coldplay Label: Parlophone/Atlantic Number of tracks: 10 Rating: 3/5

Coal Black Mornings Brett Anderson Little Brown Book Group

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

EMILY%20IN%20PARIS%3A%20SEASON%203 %3Cp%3ECreated%20by%3A%20Darren%20Star%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Lily%20Collins%2C%20Philippine%20Leroy-Beaulieu%2C%20Ashley%20Park%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202.75%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

THE%20SWIMMERS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESally%20El-Hosaini%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENathalie%20Issa%2C%20Manal%20Issa%2C%20Ahmed%20Malek%20and%20Ali%20Suliman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

APPLE IPAD MINI (A17 PRO) Display: 21cm Liquid Retina Display, 2266 x 1488, 326ppi, 500 nits Chip: Apple A17 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine Storage: 128/256/512GB Main camera: 12MP wide, f/1.8, digital zoom up to 5x, Smart HDR 4 Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, Smart HDR 4, full-HD @ 25/30/60fps Biometrics: Touch ID, Face ID Colours: Blue, purple, space grey, starlight In the box: iPad mini, USB-C cable, 20W USB-C power adapter Price: From Dh2,099

Monday's results UAE beat Bahrain by 51 runs

Qatar beat Maldives by 44 runs

Saudi Arabia beat Kuwait by seven wickets

RESULT Everton 2 Huddersfield Town 0

Everton: Sigurdsson (47'), Calvert-Lewin (73') Man of the Match: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)