UAE grapples with 'overwhelming' demand for more energy amid data centre boom

The UAE faces an "overwhelming" demand for more energy as it embraces the technologies of the future, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei has said.
He spoke at the World Utilities Congress on Tuesday, as the country forges ahead with new data centres and grapples with a population boom.
With artificial intelligence as an emerging driver for society, governments should be “very open to new ideas when it comes to efficiency improvement”, Mr Al Mazrouei said.
“The demand is growing and growing very strongly with more power required for data centres. It's overwhelming, I can tell you, even for a country like us in the UAE,” he added.
Mr Al Mazrouei's comments come after last week's launch of Stargate UAE, a mega data centre project to be built in Abu Dhabi by AI major G42, OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco and SoftBank Group.
More to follow …
