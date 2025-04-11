UAE committed to global energy security, President Sheikh Mohamed tells US Energy Secretary

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> on Thursday received US Secretary of Energy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/09/uae-to-host-us-energy-secretary-chris-wright/" target="_blank">Chris Wright</a>, who was visiting the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> as part of a tour of the Middle East. During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Wright discussed strategic relations between the UAE and the US. There was a focus on joint investments in advanced technology and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/artificial-intelligence" target="_blank">artificial intelligence</a>, state news agency Wam reported. Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE was committed to deepening its partnership with the US, while contributing to global energy security in support of the world economy. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Yousef Al Otaiba, Minister of State and the UAE's ambassador to the US. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2025/04/10/energy-us-uae-ai/" target="_blank">Mr Wright also visited Adnoc’s headquarters</a> on Thursday, where he said the US forecast “very strong” long-term growth in oil and gas demand, with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar considered key partners. "You're going to see a lot of energy co-operation between the United States and the UAE. You're going to see a huge co-operation on AI," he added. Mr Wright said both countries have enormous capacity to expand energy production, addressing a critical need in the US. "It's going to involve investments both ways, massive UAE investments in the United States, and we're going to see continued geo-strategic co-operation with the UAE," Mr Wright said, adding he is "very bullish about the future here".