President Sheikh Mohamed meets Armenian President in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed and Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan discussed stability and security in the Caucasus region on Tuesday.

The talks took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, during a working visit to the UAE by Mr Khachaturyan, state news agency Wam reported.

During the talks, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hope that the recent announcement by Armenia and Azerbaijan on the successful conclusion of peace negotiations would contribute to strengthening stability and security, and to fostering development and prosperity for the broader Caucasus region.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s long-standing commitment to supporting any efforts aimed at promoting peace and security through dialogue and diplomatic means.

Mr Khachaturyan thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his continued support in strengthening the relationship between the nations.

