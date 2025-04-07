World Health Day: President Sheikh Mohamed says UAE committed to promoting culture of well-being

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday set out the UAE's commitment to advancing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/16/uaes-low-cost-national-health-insurance-scheme-to-begin-on-january-1/" target="_blank">health care</a> as a crucial “investment in society's future”. On World Health Day, the UAE leader emphasised the importance of “promoting a culture of healthy living” across the Emirates. Sheikh Mohamed also underlined the UAE's support for international efforts to harness science and innovation to combat pressing health challenges. “Investing in health is an investment in society’s future,” Sheikh Mohamed posted on social media platform X. “On World Health Day, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to prioritising health care and promoting a culture of healthy living in our communities. “We also remain dedicated to supporting international efforts aimed at addressing global health challenges through science and innovation for the benefit of all.” UAE has taken significant strides to bolster health care both at home and abroad in recent years, including rolling out key strategies to encourage healthier living and helping to fund global programmes aimed at limiting and wiping out disease. In March, the UAE launched the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/19/mohamed-bin-zayed-foundation-for-humanity/" target="_blank">Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity</a>, which aims to serve as a platform to deliver life-changing care to those in need all over the world. The foundation will invest in health systems to boost workforces in less wealthy nations and provide new equipment to help tackle preventable diseases. It is hoped its programmes will reach more than 500 million people in more than 50 countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East over a five-year period. The Emirates is also embracing new technology under a long-term drive to enhance preventive health care and improve patient outcomes. In January, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/18/two-uae-universities-ranked-among-arab-regions-top-five-in-new-list/" target="_blank">United Arab Emirates University</a> in Al Ain established the Stem Cells Research Centre to bolster the country's standing as a global leader in regenerative medicine. The centre aims to develop a “new generation” of Emirati scientists to spur progress in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/2023/12/08/abu-dhabi-scientists-take-part-in-global-clinical-trial-for-ms-stem-cell-treatment/" target="_blank">stem cell therapy</a>. It will seek to bolster research into <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/2023/05/19/abu-dhabi-professor-given-new-lease-of-life-by-stem-cell-transplant/" target="_blank">stem cell therapy</a>, boost manufacturing capabilities and establish international partnerships to support the stem cell market in the Middle East, which is expected to grow from $711.8 million in 2024 to $1.3 billion by 2030. The UAE has sought to broaden access to critical health care services through the national expansion of insurance coverage. A basic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/11/dubai-authorities-urge-residents-to-report-health-insurance-firms-inflating-policy-prices/" target="_blank">health insurance</a> plan for all <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/12/uae-business-owners-say-flexibility-is-key-for-employees-during-ramadan/" target="_blank">private sector </a>and domestic workers in the country who do not have coverage went live on January 1. The scheme extended mandated health insurance provision – already in place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai – to employees in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. The announcement by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation established a nationwide standard for health insurance, which was previously left to the discretion of each emirate. This meant coverage provided by employers for workers was optional in the Northern Emirates. World Health Day is observed on April 7 each year – the date on which the World Health Organisation was formed in 1948 – and each year seeks to highlight a specific health topic of concern globally. This year the occasion will be the launch pad for a year-long campaign focused on maternal and newborn health. The initiative – called 'Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures', will urge governments and the health community to step up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and to prioritise women’s longer-term health and well-being.