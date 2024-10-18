The UAE's Khalifa University of Science and Technology came fourth in the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2025. Photo: Wam
The UAE's Khalifa University of Science and Technology came fourth in the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2025. Photo: Wam

News

UAE

Two UAE universities ranked among Arab region's top five in new list

Universities from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the Emirates dominate in higher education league table released on Friday

Anam Rizvi
Anam Rizvi

October 18, 2024