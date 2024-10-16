Brighton College Abu Dhabi under-15 girls team won the tournament in Barcelona. Photo: Brighton College Abu Dhabi
Brighton College Abu Dhabi under-15 girls team won the tournament in Barcelona. Photo: Brighton College Abu Dhabi

News

UAE

Pupils share pride after Brighton College Abu Dhabi win World Schools Football Cup 2024

Team from the Abu Dhabi school beat peers from Europe, Asia and the Middle East

Anam Rizvi
Anam Rizvi

October 16, 2024