Dubai Creek boat fire unrelated to drone interception

Fire crews tackled a blaze on a boat that sent smoke billowing over the city on Sunday.

The fire happened in the Al Jadaf area of Dubai Creek.

The blaze was unrelated to the downing of two Iranian drones that were intercepted by air defences the same day.

The smoke, visible from Dubai airport and other parts of the city, had led to speculation on social media.

"The smoke observed in the Al Jaddaf area is due to a fire in a boat docked in Dubai Creek," Dubai Media Office said.

"The fire did not result in any injuries, and the smoke's density is attributed to the fibreglass material used in the boat's construction.

"The relevant authorities urge the public to obtain information from official sources and to refrain from spreading rumours or inaccurate information."